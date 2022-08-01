Patrick Stewart’s Crucial Advice to Marvel’s New America Chavez Actress

MCU fans are likely aware by now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness featured some much-discussed special appearances. When Strange and America Chavez found themselves on Earth-838, the pair came face-to-face with the Illuminati, a group of powerful superheroes who convene to decide the fate of their world. The Fantastic Four's Reed Richards was there, as was the Inhuman King Black Bolt. But perhaps the most recognizable face on the team was Professor Charles Xavier, played once again by fan-favorite Sir Patrick Stewart.

Stewart, through his work on Star Trek and the 20th Century Fox-produced X-Men films, has had a career steeped in pop culture and geekdom. And that's not even taking into account his illustrious stage career. The octogenarian clearly just loves what he does, and many who have met him usually have a nice story to tell about their interactions.

Xochitl Gomez, who portrayed MCU newcomer America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness, had much the same experience through meeting the acting legend.

Patrick Stewart Gave Kind Advice to Xochitl Gomez

Marvel

Speaking to SYFY, Xochitl Gomez, star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, revealed the thoughtful "important" guidance given to her by Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Professor Xavier in the movie:

"I got to meet all of them. I got to meet John [Krasinski] and Hayley Atwell, and then also Sir Patrick Stewart. I got to have a full conversation with him and he gave me great advice. He told me to pay it forward and just be really welcoming, which is exactly what he was doing. He was telling me about his journey through acting, and he’s just such a beautiful soul and there’s this caring-ness this to him that just makes you feel like you’re being hugged when he speaks to you. You just feel like everything he says is very important, which it is. Everything he said was very important. I felt worthy."

Gomez also explained that it wasn't just Stewart who offered some words of wisdom on set. The Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, encouraged the young actress to offer her own notes and input on her character, noting that everyone behind the camera was receptive, especially director Sam Raimi:

"I forgot what I was referring to at that point, but it was mainly important for me because, as a young teenage girl also who’s Latina, it was important to make sure there were things that are distantly what a young, Latina teenage girl would do. ‘A girl wouldn’t react to something in that kind of a way, I think she would react in this kind of a way,’ and feeling confident enough to actually say that and let people know, ‘I feel like she would do it this way, it’s more genuine.’ And with Lizzie’s advice, I was like, ‘I should probably just do it, since Lizzie told me to do it and they want to hear my advice, hear my notes.’ What I can say is that it helped, especially Sam, because he’s very collaborative. He would listen and be like, ‘If you think that’s how we should do it, let’s do it that way and if it works, it works and if it doesn’t, at least we tried."

Patrick Stewart Is Truly a Class Act

Given his decades in the business, any actor just starting out would be wise to hang on Patrick Stewart's every word, and it seems as though that's exactly what Xochitl Gomez did.

Especially important are his thoughts about paying it forward and being a welcoming, approachable person. Stewart is a regular on the convention circuit, often participating in Q&A panels and meeting fans, and he always has a genuine, kind, and gentlemanly air to him.

Plus, Elizabeth Olsen's advice to Gomez on feeling free to open up about her thoughts and ideas on her characters to the film's producers definitely tracks with what fans have heard about recent MCU productions.

Ms. Marvel star Ima Vellani reportedly even went as far as keeping a notebook filled to the brim with MCU information, input, and theories, something that certainly impressed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Hopefully, this sense of openness to new ideas from their talent is a trend that continues for Marvel. The MCU has been going for so long now that many new actors that it brings in for its characters are going to have some level of fandom for these shows and movies, making what they have to say especially valuable.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.