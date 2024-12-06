District 10, a potential sequel to District 9, has been on the rumor mill for years as fans inquire about its development status.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (known recently for his work on Gran Turismo), District 9 explores the story of aliens coming to Earth seeking refuge from their dying planet. They head to an area of South Africa called District 9, where a group called Multi-National United watches over them as an alien virus threatens the planet.

The film performed well financially, grossing $211 million worldwide at the box office on a $30 million budget, with many wondering if the story would ever continue.

District 10 Sequel Movie - Everything We Know

District 9

District 10 Has Been On the Table Since 2009

Speaking with Sci-Fi Wire in 2009, director Neill Blomkamp addressed the chances of a sequel being made.

He admitted that if the film was successful and "if audiences want another," he would "love to do it." Touching on how personal the story is, he found that universe to be "incredibly creative" and would love to return to it if he got the chance:

"If this film is successful, if audiences want another, whatever, 'District 10,' I would love to do it. It's a very personal film, and it's a universe and a place that I find incredibly creative. I'd love to go back to that universe."

Hopes for District 10 Ramped Up in 2021

Blomkamp hinted at the development of District 10 in October 2021, saying on X (formerly Twitter) that he, Sharlto Copley, and Terri Tatchell were writing the screenplay at the time:

"'District 10' screenplay also being written by [Sharlto Copley, Terri Tatchell], and I. Its coming..."

Additionally, Copley told ComicBook in August 2022 that she and Blomkamp were still discussing ideas for the sequel. He hoped to make it happen after the film he was working on at the time, that film presumably being Gran Turismo:

"We do. I mean, we came so close to doing it. So hopefully, after his next movie, maybe we’ll do it then."

Neill Blomkamp Is Not Guaranteed for District 10

Unfortunately, Blomkamp was not as hopeful about District 10 coming to fruition after comments he made in August 2023.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during press for Gran Turismo, he noted that District 10 would be tied to Sony the same way Gran Turismo was. He admitted he was not sure if he "even [wanted] to make that" at the time but teased that it might get made regardless of his involvement:

"Yeah, they would be tied to it. I don’t know if it’s getting made or not. I don’t know if I even want to make that right now, but at some point down the line, it’ll probably get made."

However, he felt that the response to Gran Turismo might bode well for District 10's chances of being made, saying, "Yeah, that makes sense" when that comment came up.

District 10 Would Focus on Christopher and Wikus

In an AMA session on Reddit from 2016, Blomkamp teased potential story details for District 10 if it were to be made.

Asked if there were plans to make the film, he explained wanting to "tell [the] rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher," putting those two characters front and center. However, his issue would be figuring out "the exact right reason" to make the movie, which would need to be explicitly clear to move forward:

"Ok, so with 'District 10' the basic answer is yes. I want to go back to that world and tell rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher. the issue right now is that I have many other projects and ideas that I also want to work on and complete..... and most importantly, the exact right REASON to make district 10 needs be very clear. the first film was based so explicitly on real themes and topics from South Africa that effected me greatly growing up there, that we need to make sure the next film does not forget that."

District 10 Would Touch on United States History

Speaking with IGN in 2021, Blomkamp shared further details about District 10, noting that it would utilize an important topic in American history for its plot.

While that specific event was not divulged, Blomkamp teased how well the event "fit into the world of District 9" and explained that it would lead well into a second story:

"There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of 'District 9,' it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed and it's getting a lot closer."

What Could Happen in District 10

District 9 ends with Christopher powering his ship to escape Earth after promising Wikus he would return to cure Wikus from being transformed into a prawn. A second movie could see him come back with an army from his homeworld to invade Earth.

However, based on Blomkamp's comments on the unspecified American history influence, the dynamic between aliens and humans could be quite different in a possible sequel. This could touch on any number of dark times in U.S. history, leaving a potential story difficult to nail down.

District 9 is available for rent and purchase through most major retailers.