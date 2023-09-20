Gran Turismo Movie Gets Online Release Date (Official)

Mere weeks after hitting theaters, Sony Pictures' racing epic Gran Turismo had its online release date confirmed.

Directed by District 9 filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo was based on the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a young racecar driver who goes from racing in the popular Gran Turismo video game series to starting on the track in real-life vehicles.

The high-speed blockbuster earned middling reviews, sitting at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most critics called the film a "solid adaptation," albeit it one that was paint-by-numbers.

Gran Turismo ended up earning a respectable $103 million worldwide in its run in theaters despite getting off to a slow start.

Gran Turismo Races Home

Sony

Gran Turismo's digital release date was officially revealed following its run in theaters.

As confirmed by a new Sony listing, Neil Blomkamp's racing epic will be released online on Tuesday, September 26.

This Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) release comes a meager 32 days after the movie made its theatrical debut stateside (having released several weeks earlier internationally).

This theatrical-to-PVOD window is fairly typical for recent Sony Pictures.

Sony's other major summer blockbuster of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, spent 46 days in theaters before first being made available for purchase on digital.

Spider-Verse 2 did spend an extra two weeks as a theatrical exclusive, which is likely due to the web-slinging blockbuster having longer box office legs compared to Gran Turismo.

For comparison here are Sony Pictures' latest releases and their distance between theatrical release and hitting PVOD:

No Hard Feelings - 53 days

- 53 days Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 46 days

- 46 days The Pope's Exocist - 27 days

- 27 days Big George Foreman - 19 days

- 19 days 65 - 28 days

When and Where Will Gran Turismo Stream?

Of course, following the digital release of Gran Turismo questions will start to pop up about its Blu-ray release date and where and when it will stream.

The physical release will likely come sometime in late October or early November given Sony Pictures' usual timing for its Blu-ray releases.

As for the movie's streaming release, that remains shrouded in mystery.

Sony Picture struck a deal with Netflix for streaming rights to its film, so that will most definitely be the platform where Gran Turismo ultimately lands, but when is still a question.

Recent movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and No Hard Feelings still are not on the streamer and have no information publicly available regarding their Netflix release.

The best comparison to use is the Adam Driver-led 65, which came out in theaters back on March 10. Driver's dinosaur sci-fi epic ended up hitting Netflix on July 8, 121 days after its theatrical debut.

Using that same sort of window for Gran Turismo would put the film on Netflix on December 24 of this year. Within a few days of the date would make sense for the platform, giving subscribers a major blockbuster to watch over the holiday season.

Gran Turismo comes to digital on Tuesday, September 26.