The romantic comedy Anyone But You may have only recently been released in cinemas but a digital and streaming release date is on the horizon.

The Sony Pictures film stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney as Ben and Bea, a duo who have a one-night stand and are reunited months later at a wedding in Australia. Naturally, they end up agreeing to a fake relationship to impress their respective families and love interests.

Despite featuring a stellar cast Anyone But You has not left a major impact on critics or the box office, but it may still impress audiences at home.

Sydney Sweeney's Anyone But You was released on December 22 and is currently completing its theatrical run.

That being said, it is possible to predict the film's online release window based on previous Sony Pictures releases.

Here is a list of Sony's other recent major film releases and their respective theatrical to streaming release periods:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse : June 2 - August 8 (67 days)

: June 2 - August 8 (67 days) No Hard Feelings : June 23 - August 15 (53 days)

: June 23 - August 15 (53 days) Gran Turismo : August 25 - September 26 (32 days)

: August 25 - September 26 (32 days) The Equalizer 3 : September 1 - October 3 (32 days)

: September 1 - October 3 (32 days) Dumb Money: September 15 - November 7 (53 days)

This indicates that the shortest window between theatrical and digital releases for Sony films is 32 days, and the longest is 67 days.

No Hard Feelings, Sony's other major comedy of the year, is the most comparable to Anyone But You, suggesting a 53-day wait could be likely. However, one thing to note is that these release windows are generally dependent on box office performance and, so far, Anyone But You has grossed $33 million at the worldwide box office, which is low compared to No Hard Feelings' total gross of $87 million.

This means the film may be similarly fast-tracked to VOD platforms to Gran Turismo or The Equalizer 3.

Judging by these past examples, audiences can expect Anyone But You to release on paid digital platforms starting from as early as January 23, with a February 13 release date more likely if the film picks up at the box office.

When Will Anyone But You Release On Streaming?

The next major question is when and where viewers will be able to find Anyone But You on streaming.

Again, it is possible to predict the Anyone But You streaming release date based on the theatrical-to-digital-to-streaming pipelines of past Sony Pictures films:

No Hard Feelings: June 23 - August 15 - October 22

June 23 - August 15 - October 22 Gran Turismo: August 25 - September 26 - December 25

August 25 - September 26 - December 25 The Equalizer 3: September 1 - October 3 - January 1, 2024

The gap between theatrical and streaming release dates of these Sony Films is 121-122 days, indicating Anyone But You could receive the same treatment.

This would put Anyone But You's streaming date as somewhere around April 21, 2024.

As for where it will be streaming, Sony is one studio that does not have its own direct streaming service under its umbrella. However, the streaming home of Sony's past films suggests that Anyone But You will be released on Netflix in due course.

Anyone But You is currently playing in theaters.