Disney Still Has Mystery Marvel Film Releasing Between Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2

For over a year now, there has been one release date that has caught fans' curiosity. Since last year, Disney's release calendar claimed October 7, 2022 for an untitled Marvel movie. It has been speculated by many that this untitled Marvel movie could be Mahershala Ali's Blade. It only remained as speculation for the longest time until Marvel Studios began their search for writers.

Additionally, according to the official programming sheet from Disney Investor Day 2020, the summary pointed to Blade being released in between Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2. Of course, this still isn't definitive, as Blade still lacked a date in this programming sheet, but it seems to remain consistent with the October 7, 2022 release date — a date that has stuck, at least, according to Disney's latest release calendar that still lists it...

CONFIRMATION

In Disney's latest release calendar, the release date of October 7, 2022 is still occupied by an UNTITLED MARVEL movie.

Disney Release Calendar

WHAT THIS MEANS

Some other candidates could take the October 7, 2022 spot, like Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The former two don't seem to be the case since Deadpool's threequel film only just hired new writers, and Kevin Feige announced Fantastic Four at Disney Investor Day less than two weeks ago. Out of the three, Quantumania would make the most sense, as it will be shooting in spring 2021. Michelle Pfeiffer also did mention in an Instagram post that it would be “Coming 2022!”

Interestingly, Pfeiffer quickly edited her Instagram post to remove the release date from her comment. Either someone at Marvel Studios told her to remove it, as they were uncertain about the release date, or she was simply wrong. It is, after all, missing from this release calendar, so it is either releasing next year or will release on October 7, 2022.

Another possibility that has been speculated is that Marvel Studios has this date as a buffer if the ongoing pandemic forces their release slate to be delayed again. Although speaking personally, it would be such a shame for a movie starring a vampire not to release in the spookiest month of the year — it would be such a missed opportunity.