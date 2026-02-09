Watch: Disney Releases Trailer For 2027's Super Bowl LXI

Less than 24 hours after Super Bowl LX, Disney already released its first bit of marketing for next year's Super Bowl LXI. This year's NFL championship brought plenty of excitement for fans at home. The Seattle Seahawks routed the New England Patriots, and audiences got to enjoy plenty of big-name movie trailers for titles like Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, Scream 7, and The Mandalorian & Grogu. All this took place on NBCUniversal-owned NBC and Peacock, but next year, the big game is headed to the House of Mouse.

Disney kicked off the countdown to its first Super Bowl since 2006 (and the first ever on ESPN) with a clever crossover trailer, featuring some of its biggest names. This is an imaginative spin on the classic "We're going to Disney World" sentiment, uttered by Super Bowl champions after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The trailer is made up of clips of classic Disney properties (ie, Toy Story, Marvel, and Star Wars) all prepping for their trip to the big game, with clever edits of moments from across the Disney canon. The marketing piece is capped off with all of these characters flying across the screen, headed for the 2027 festivities.

Watch the full Disney Super Bowl 2027 trailer here:

Super Bowl LXI is set to kick off on Sunday, February 14, 2027, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The "We're Going to Disney World" tradition that the new teaser is riffing on dates back to 1987, when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first said the phrase after winning his second and final Super Bowl ring.

Even though Disney was not the broadcasting partner for Super Bowl LX, the iconic Hollywood studio was still present, debuting several long-awaited trailers throughout the day. This included a confusing Mandalorian and Grogu tease that still has fans talking.

Way Too Early Super Bowl 2027 Trailer Predictions

While the football is fun and all, the Super Bowl is about so much more: getting together with friends, the deliciously greasy foods, and, of course, the myriad of movie/TV trailers that come capitalizing on TV's biggest day of the year (at least, stateside).

Though this year was relatively tame when it comes to the trailers, with some significant omissions like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday missing from the event, that does not mean 2027 will be the same. Even though it is over a year away, there are still several blockbuster titles that Disney could roll out as part of the event.

The biggest of these 2027 movies is Avengers: Secret Wars. Set for release in December 2027, the Multiversal Avengers sequel will bring this current era of Marvel storytelling to a close. It would make a lot of sense for Marvel Studios to use the spotlight of the Super Bowl to show off Secret Wars for the first time—especially seeing as it is the MCU's only movie next year.

Other Disney movies that could be shown include Star Wars: Starfighter, The Simpsons Movie 2, and Frozen 3 (read more about Disney's biggest releases of 2027 here).