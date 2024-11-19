Disney+ Just Replaced She-Hulk With a More Beloved Hero on Official MCU Banner

Following a recent MCU streaming release, Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk has been replaced with a fellow fourth-wall-breaking character.

She-Hulk burst onto the MCU scene in 2022 with a Disney+ series starring Maslany, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth returning as Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law received generally favorable reviews, holding a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 67 out of 100.

However, She-Hulk received plenty of pushback and criticism from critics and MCU fans alike, putting the character's MCU future into question.

She-Hulk Replaced by Deadpool on DIsney+

Disney+

On Disney+'s official Marvel Studios character banner, She-Hulk has been replaced with Deadpool in the upper right corner.

This comes in the wake of the streaming release of Deadpool & Wolverine, following its record-breaking box office run this past summer.

The only 2024 MCU film release also earned 19.4 million views on Disney+ in its first six days, furthering its popularity and solidifying Deadpool as one of Marvel's most beloved modern heroes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a winner for Disney+ in 2022, but did little to stand out among other major TV titles.

Back in June 2023, Thor and Black Widow were replaced on the Marvel banner by She-Hulk and Nick Fury, with Yelena Belova also featured as a new addition at the time.

This Disney+ MCU banner reflects some of Marvel's most prominent characters heading into 2025, including Shuri, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, Nick Fury, Sam Wilson, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Deadpool, and Yelena.

Unfortunately for She-Hulk, this does not bode well for a potential Season 2 being greenlit any time soon.

Will She-Hulk Season 2 Happen?

During a Twitch stream earlier this year, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany hinted that a second season of the Disney+ series is unlikely.

Responding to a fan's question, Maslany humorously suggested that the show's first season "blew [its] budget," leading Disney to pass on continuing the series. While her remarks were not an official confirmation, they dampened fans' hopes for a renewal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a potential Season 2, the door remains open for Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) to appear in future MCU projects.

The show's first season showcased its willingness to integrate established characters, such as Daredevil and Abomination, and Maslany’s character could similarly make cameo appearances.

With Daredevil: Born Again set to release on March 4, 2025, fans speculate that She-Hulk might return, either professionally or personally linked to Matt Murdock.

She-Hulk Season 1 and Deadpool & Wolverine are now streaming on Disney+.