Disney Officially Confirms Sequel Plans For Classic 2000's Animated Movie With Original Cast And New Songs

Disney is officially expanding its original programming for Disney+ by moving forward with a sequel to a classic animated movie from the 2000s. When Disney+ launched in 2019, the studio pursued original long-form programming to build the platform's library, spearheaded by shows such as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Part of the content expansion was supposedly focused on a Tiana series, a musical expansion first announced in 2020, set to continue the titular princess's story, with Anika Noni Rose reprising her role. However, in March 2025, Walt Disney Animation shelved the Tiana series as part of a broader strategic move away from producing original long-form animation for streaming releases.

At the time, a separate, shorter special inspired by The Princess and the Frog, a movie released on November 29, 2009, was already in development. That project has received an exciting update straight from Disney. Speaking in an interview with Collider at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush confirmed that they are actively "working" on a special set in the world of The Princess and the Frog, featuring new songs and members of the original cast:

"Well, there is something we've actually been working on. It is a special set in the world of 'The Princess and the Frog.' We are really moving on that right now. So, that's actually in active production. That will be out to people soon. New songs. Original cast. It is pretty spectacular."

While Bush is obviously hesitant to give specifics about the upcoming expansion, the Disney boss clarified that it is a complete story "with a lot of songs," but there's no exact release window yet for the project:

"I'm hesitant to give you the specifics. I'd say it probably will feel more like a special to people. So, it's not shorts. It's a full story with a lot of songs as part of it. We have not announced a specific timing of that yet. I'll get back to you on that."

Bush ended by teasing that "there are other projects" on the horizon for Disney, indicating the studio's willingness to "revisit worlds" fans want to see in the future:

"But there are other projects in similar veins, and I think that that's a great way for us to experiment with some things and also to revisit worlds that I think people want to see."

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This latest update from Bush builds on earlier plans for The Princess and the Frog. The fact that the project has evolved from a short to a full-blown musical story is exciting news. The upcoming project also builds on the earlier film's legacy, focusing on its hand-drawn style, Randy Newman's score, and Anika Noni Rose's stellar performance as Disney's first Black princess.

The original cast is expected to return. Alongside Rose, other original voices are also poised to make a comeback, including Bruno Campos as Naveen, Keith David as Dr. Facilier, Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and many more. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, The Princess and the Frog remains available on Disney+ ahead of the expansion's release on Disney+.

What Disney’s Planned Expansion for The Princess and the Frog Could Be About

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The original plot for the canceled Tiana series could be incorporated into the upcoming The Princess and the Frog expansion on Disney+. The planned series was supposed to follow the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, with her past in New Orleans remaining relevant.

To recap, the original 2009 film ended with Tiana and Naveen married, with Tiana achieving her restaurant dream, and the bayou community intact.

Any story would likely find the perfect balance between the kingdom of Maldonia and New Orleans. Tiana and Naveen's life of running the restaurant, balancing princess duties with her business, and the complexities of their new status quo could be ideal narrative paths to follow.

Given that it is a musical adventure, reintroducing the jazz-era atmosphere with new songs is the perfect way to go, allowing fans to fall back in love with this world. Whatever the case, this self-contained tale focused on an evolved Tiana is already a winning formula for Disney.