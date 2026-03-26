Disney's Greatest Sci-Fi Franchise Of All Time Finds New Streaming Home

One sci-fi franchise shines brighter than the rest in Disney's catalog, but another streamer will house its collection for now. From Tron to Star Wars to parts of the MCU, Disney is home to many of Hollywood's biggest sci-fi franchises. The House of Mouse took on some of the genre's most influential players in 2019 with the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, including Alien and Predator. Created by Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott, Alien has been declared one of the best sci-fi franchises, having revolutionized the genre in 1979 with its unique horror blend.

HBO Max confirmed that it will become the new home of the Disney-owned Alien franchise on Wednesday, April 1, when an expansive catalog of the sci-fi horror saga drops on the Warner Bros. streamer.

The imminent HBO Max update will include the franchise's first four movies, from Alien to Alien Resurrection, including alternate cuts for each, as well as both of the widely panned Alien vs. Predator crossover movies:

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director's Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director's Cut

Furthermore, the franchise's most recent movie, Alien: Romulus, will debut on HBO Max on Friday, April 3. At that point, the 2024 sci-fi blockbuster will vacate its current streaming home on Amazon Prime Video.

The Alien flicks previously streamed on Hulu and Disney+ before departing the Disney-owned services in late 2025. Many of these movies have since been left without any streaming home, making their addition to HBO Max a great relief.

HBO Max's upcoming additions from the brilliant mind of Ridley Scott will join the franchise's two movies that are already streaming on the service, Alien: Covenant and Prometheus, as both joined the catalog last summer.

What's Next For the Alien Franchise?

20th Century Studios

Disney may be leasing away its streaming rights to the Alien franchise for now, but it remains as committed as ever to the 46-year-old IP. The House of Mouse is currently moving full steam ahead with Alien: Earth Season 2 for FX, with production expected to begin in the coming months for a 2027 premiere.

An Alien: Romulus sequel is also in development after the 2024 blockbuster reignited excitement in the franchise and grossed over $350 million worldwide. Director Fede Álvarez is, sadly, passing the torch for the franchise's next installment, with A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski reportedly being considered for the coveted gig, according to Nexus Point News.

Despite the non-canon Alien vs. Predator crossover movies making their way to HBO Max, Hulu remains home to the latter sci-fi horror franchise. The director behind Predator: Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg, recently addressed the possibility of a third Alien vs. Predator movie in an exclusive chat with The Direct.

Having recently landed a first-look deal at Paramount to develop original projects, Trachtenberg is seemingly still in the driver's seat of the Predator franchise and has the perfect idea to take the saga to World War 2 and "[kick] Nazi butt."