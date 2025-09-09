Disney+ Announces Historic Sunday Release for Hit New Show

Disney+ is utilizing the Sunday release window for an anticipated new show, which will make history on the streamer. Being a streaming service, Disney+ isn't bound to the traditional primetime slots of a cable or network programmer. That said, Sundays are a rarer time slot to release new shows, with weeknights being the more typical choices when premiering new originals.

For its upcoming release of Traveling with Snow Man, Disney is opting for the Sunday release slot for the new unscripted reality series. Traveling with Snow Man is an international Disney original in partnership with Nippon TV. It follows the popular Japanese boy band Snow Man on a journey around Japan. As confirmed in Disney+'s latest official schedule, Traveling with Snow Man will continue to release episodes on Sundays throughout September, with six of the 10 episodes in the first season available by the end of the month.

Disney+

This release strategy makes history on Disney+ as Traveling with Snow Man becomes the first live-action original to release new episodes weekly on Sundays in the U.S. Some Disney+ series have been known to release during this weekend slot in the past. Still, these will typically either be binge drops or be included as part of an alternative release schedule rather than the regular weekly Sunday release.

Traveling with Snow Man stars all nine members of the super-popular boy band, who debuted in 2020 and have since sold over 20 million records in Japan. The series is intended to provide an inside view into the members' lives while offstage and doubles as a travel show for some of Japan's great hotspots. The show premiered on July 27, 2025.

Disney+ Releases That Have Premiered on Sundays

What If...? Season 3

Marvel Animation

What If...? was the first animated TV show from Marvel Animation and followed the adventures of familiar MCU heroes and villains outside the central universe's continuity.

After Season 1, What If...? followed a non-traditional release schedule, debuting new episodes on consecutive days over a week rather than weekly. This included the debut of a new Season 2 episode on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and the premiere of two episodes in Season 3 on Sunday, December 22 and Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Disney+

The Star Wars children's animated anthology Tales of the Underworld followed several notable characters from Lucasfilm lore, including Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

Tales of the Underworld was another rare series that premiered on a Sunday, with all its episodes releasing on Sunday, May 4, 2025. This was done to coincide with Star Wars Day on May the Fourth. However, unlike Traveling with Snow Man, Tales of the Underworld was a binge release on a Sunday rather than a weekly one.

Bluey

Disney+

The popular Australian children's series Bluey has often marched to the beat of its own drum regarding release dates, particularly in the latest Season 3, which has been spread over multiple years without any clear season order.

Disney+ has the U.S. rights to the ABC-produced series, which saw several episodes of Season 3 of Bluey released weekly on Sundays between 2021 and 2024. However, episodes would occasionally be released on consecutive days or with long gaps between parts, making the schedule difficult to pin down. The most recent drop of Bluey special episodes was released on Sundays in April 2024, but this spanned only three special episodes (leading to fears that Bluey had been canceled).