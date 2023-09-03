Disney+ Just Abandoned 3 Major Shows Amid Historic Content Purge

Disney+ just canceled three TV shows that were scheduled to be released on the streaming platform, becoming the latest batch of projects to be affected by the company's content purge.

Disney is currently looking to cut costs companywide, and one way that it is doing so is by removing movies, specials, and TV shows from its streaming platform, Disney+.

Some changes to major franchises like the MCU and Star Wars will also be coming in the future as a part of these new plans, as Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in July that the company will "pull back" on its major IPs.

12 projects were already erased from the streaming library on May 26. These included original series such as Willow and Turner & Hooch and Marvel titles like Runaways.

Disney+ Cancels Three Upcoming Series

Three upcoming Disney+ series were recently canceled and will no longer be coming to the streamer as planned.

This comes as part of the cost-cutting initiative that Disney is implementing in order to save money. The company will continue to re-evaluate its future plans moving forward.

Here are the three TV shows that Disney+ officially removed from its future slate:

1.) Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

TVLine recently reported that Disney+ officially canceled original TV series Doogie Kamealoha M.D. after two seasons were released on the streaming platform.

The show, which was a reboot of Neil Patrick Harris' Doogie Howser M.D., starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee in its lead role and told the story of a teenager balancing her personal life with her medical career.

The series already released two 10-episode seasons that received strong reviews from both critics and fans, but it will no longer be continuing.

2.) The Spiderwick Chronicles

First announced at Disney+ Day in November 2021, the Paramount-owned Spiderwick Chronicles TV series that was set to premiere on Disney+ was recently canceled according to a report from Deadline.

The eight-episode show was already completed some time ago, and since it is owned by Paramount, will likely be aired on a new platform once the company can find a suitor.

The Spiderwick Chronicles will be an adaptation of the fantasy book series of the same name and led by actors Hunter Dillon and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

3.) Nautilus

Nautilus is yet another upcoming series that was officially canceled by Disney+. In another report from Deadline, it was detailed that the live-action Captain Nemo show was already filmed but that it won't air on Disney+ as part of the company's current cost-cutting strategy.

It was also revealed that Disney is currently meeting with other studios in an attempt to find another platform for the show to air on.

Whenever it is released somewhere else, fans can expect to see a 10-episode live-action series based on Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea novel.