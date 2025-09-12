Disney+ has quietly added a new update to its platform menu, and it's one that subscribers are sure to appreciate. But in addition to being convenient and a first for the streamer, this new change is evidence of the Walt Disney Company's shifting streaming strategy.

A new LIVE section has appeared on the Disney+ menu in the U.S., meaning subscribers who select this tab have new, convenient access to the platform's "Live Now" section. This marks the first time that Disney+'s top menu has ever highlighted the app's "Live" offerings.

The Direct

While it's now easier than ever for Disney+ subscribers to access the app's live programming, this addition isn't just cosmetic or about improving the user experience. The new tab underscores Disney+'s deliberate shift toward real-time, linear-style programming.

The Direct

The initative to roll out live channels on Disney+ first began in September 2024 with Disney+'s "Streams" feature, which offered various 24/7 channels exclusive to Premium subscribers and consisting seasonal content, documentaries, or Disney's tentpole brands and franchises, including a channel for Marvel and Star Wars fans. Meanwhile, all subscribers were given access to live broadcasts of ABC News, as well Disney+ Playtime which offered programming for pre-school audiences. This was followed by Disney's announcement thta ESPN content would become available on the streamer in December of 2024.

The Direct

While the selection of live channels have come and gone since their 2024 debut (see which beloved channel was removed here!), the addition of Disney+'s new LIVE tab comes on the heels of the streamer adding its 15th live-stream channel titled "Outdoor Adventure," a 24/7 stream focused on exploration, wilderness survival, expeditions, and more. Clearly, these live channels have proven valuable to Disney+ and promoting the option on the platform's interface shows linear streaming is clearly a key strategy for the streamer.

Other Noteworthy Disney+ Changes

Since Disney+ launched in 2019, the app's interface has been evolving along with Disney's agenda. Once of the most noteable occurred in 2023 when the Disney+ logo's original dark blue background changed to an ombre teal-green hue, a color that Disney coined "Aurora."

The rebrand followed Disney+'s ongoing intergration with Hulu, which first began in 2022, as the streamer's new color was a blend of both Disney+'s blue and Hulu's signature green. That integration is still ongoing and, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, will continue into 2026 (via USA Today).

But as for Disney+'s new emphasis on live programming, ESPN, not Hulu, may be more indicative of the Walt Disney Company's wider streaming strategy. This is because on August 21, ESPN launched a new direct-to-consumer streaming service on the ESPN app but with the option to bundle the app with Disney+ and Hulu.

Clearly, the streaming market is still a new frontier and an evolving one at that; but for now, the House of Mouse sees live programming as the best path forward.