Disney+ Announces 6 MCU Movies and Shows That Lead Into Avengers: Doomsday

Fans have been given another taste of Avengers: Doomsday by way of Disney+'s new MCU watchlist video. Marvel Studios' upcoming super-powered blockbuster, while being an epic adventure across the Marvel Multiverse, is also the culmination of this current era of MCU storytelling. Because of this, there is bound to be some 'homework' for fans looking to get the best experience out of the new film.

For Doomsday, this proverbial reading list will be bigger than ever. Not only is it sure to include everything from the oft-celebrated Infinity Saga, but also the movies and streaming series released since then, various Fox X-Men titles, and potentially even more.

Thankfully, Marvel Studios is doing some of the heavy lifting with efforts like its latest Doomsday promo. The new Avengers: Doomsday video was released online in Japan (shared on X by Avengers Updates).

Instead of being a trailer for the movie, like the four recently released teasers for the film, it is a collection of footage from across the franchise so far. This, of course, features plenty of the biggest and best moments from the Infinity Saga, but it also specifically calls out several specific titles released since Avengers: Endgame that fans should tune in to.

Coming off the classic MCU footage, the promo reads, "The will shall be carried on—" before jumping into the post-Infinity Saga stuff. It then closes with a "In 2026, the Avengers are returning," setting up the super-powered epic on the way later this year.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026. The new film from Joe and Anthony Russo will offer a new take on the titular superhero team banding together with groups of heroes from across the Multiverse to contend with a new threat: Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

Every Movie and TV Show Marvel Has Highlighted Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Loki

Marvel Television

One of the first new projects this new Doomday tease jumps to is Disney+'s Loki. The hit streaming series, which ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2023, centered on a Variant of Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief as he ventured across time in the wake of Avengers: Doomsday.

This, of course, ended with Hiddleston's Asgardian anti-hero taking on the weight of the Multiverse itself, becoming the God of Stories, a being meant to hold the integrity of the Sacred Timeline together from the great beyond.

Given Loki's new role within the MCU, it is not hard to see how he will come into play in Avengers: Doomsday, as the film centers on a plot to dismantle the Multiverse, the very thing Loki is now sworn to protect (read more about Loki in Avengers: Doomsday here).

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

Since the last time the Avengers assembled on-screen, several big-name Marvel teams have been introduced into the MCU's interconnected comic book canon. Perhaps the most important, or at least the biggest, of these is the Fantastic Four.

After years of having their rights tied up at 20th Century Fox, Marvel's First Family finally received the Marvel Studios treatment in last summer's Fantastic Four: First Steps. That film introduced several key elements that have already been confirmed to play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Paramount among these notes was the introduction of Franklin Richards, the god-like super-powered child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Franklin was seen at the end of First Steps, potentially being kidnapped by Doomsday's central villain, Doctor Doom, setting up Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben to come into play in the upcoming team-up movie.

Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

Every Avengers movie needs an Avenger to lead the film's titular team. For the very first time in Avengers: Doomsday, that will be Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

Since Sam's last Avengers appearance, he has taken on the mantle of Captain America, getting his own Cap movie in the form of Captain America: Brave New World.

While that movie did not feature any of the Multiversal trappings that will be ever-present in Doomsday's story, it did introduce a major player. With Chris Evans' Steve Rogers gone, Sam will need to assemble a new version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, all while trying to stave off a threat unlike anything he has seen before.

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

One of the things that will make Sam Wilson's new position as leader of the Avengers in the 2026 Marvel mega-movie is another new MCU team, the Thunderbolts.

This ragtag bunch of heroes, led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, debuted in 2025's Thunderbolts*, taking on the name the New Avengers by the end of the film.

Fans also witnessed the powered-up outfit clock an inter-dimensional rocket entering the Earth-616 solar system with a massive Fantastic Four logo on its side in their movie's post-credits scene. It has been revealed that this is a moment straight out of Avengers: Doomsday.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi has been waiting on the sidelines for almost half a decade, just itching to get the Avengers call. Well, it is finally happening.

The Marvel hero and martial arts master was one of the few characters to get a straight-up origin story movie in the Multiverse Saga. Since his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang has not been heard from in the mainline Marvel universe.

That is all about to change, however. Fans may remember that Liu's MCU character was brought into the Avengers fold to close his solo movie, with the mystery of a signal from across reality seemingly connected to Shang and his iconic ring-shaped weapons.

Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios

The last title shown during the Avengers: Doomsday Disney+ promo was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's second MCU movie was as much a sequel to Black Panther as it was an origin story for the next generation of the iconic Wakandan hero.

After the tragic passing of Black Panther Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright's Shuri took over the mantle from her in-universe brother in Wakanda Forever. She will then go on to join the Avengers in Doomsday, standing where Boseman's T'Challa once did.

It will not just be her, though. Wakanda Forever also introduced Tenoch Huerta's Namor and the undersea-dwelling Talokanil, who were prominently featured in one of Doomsday's four teaser trailers.