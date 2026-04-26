Disney+ Is Finally Making an Exciting Sci-Fi Show That Isn't Marvel or Star Wars

Disney+ is investing in an exciting new sci-fi show that isn't Marvel or Star Wars, and it's based on one of the pivotal young adult franchises from the 1990s. The Walt Disney company has been capitalizing on nostalgia of late, releasing sequels to fan favorites like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Camp Rock 3, and a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special. That trend isn't slowing down, as the company recently confirmed it is developing a revival of a sci-fi franchise, outside of its Marvel and Star Wars brands.

In early April, it was reported by numerous Hollywood trades that Ryan Coogler and his Proximity Media production company are developing an Animorphs TV show for Disney+. The report revealed that the revival is in early development with Bayan Wolcott (The Testaments) attached to showrun. Coogler is currently overseeing a revival of another classic TV show, in the X-Files reboot (and will soon move on to Black Panther 3), but is attached to produce the show alongside Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.

Based on the book series by K.A. Applegate (the pen name shared by Katherine Applegate and Michael Grant), Animorphs released 54 novels between 1996 and 2001. It was also adapted into a two-season TV series, which aired on Nickelodeon between 1998 and 2000.

The sci-fi franchise featured six main characters who gained the power to shapeshift into any animal they touched and used their abilities to fight a secret invasion of parasitic slug-like aliens on Earth, while keeping their identities secret and dealing with the daily issues of teenagehood.

The Disney+ Animorphs series will seemingly take a similar approach, with the official logline stating it "follows a group of teenagers who uncover a hidden threat lurking beneath their everyday lives, all while juggling relationships, curfews, and the chaos of High School."

Over the years, Disney, and particularly Disney+, has become heavily reliant on major brands like Marvel and Star Wars to explore the sci-fi genre. The commissioning of an Animorphs series is one of the first instances of the studio investing in a sci-fi franchise outside of its core brands for a Disney+ show. However, Disney also has many other sci-fi projects in the works outside of the MCU and Star Wars.

Disney's Upcoming Non-Marvel and Star Wars Sci-Fi Projects

Afterlife with Archie

Archie Comics

Following Riverdale's cancellation in 2023, the world of Archie comics appeared to have been laid to rest. But not for long, as last year brought the news that an Afterlife with Archie TV adaptation, based on the comics by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, is in the works for Disney+, with the Riverdale producing team attached.

Afterlife with Archie follows Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and more in an alternate universe where an undead apocalypse takes over Riverdale. The concept is inherently more sci-fi and horror-filled than the original Archie comics, which should make it a standout among Disney+'s typical teen offerings.

Mech Cadets

Netflix

A live-action adaptation of the Boom! Studios' graphic novel Mech Cadets is one of a few sci-fi projects in the works for Disney+ right now. The series is being developed by Todd Helbing (Superman & Lois), who is also working on the Eragon adaptation for Disney+.

Mech Cadets follows a group of young cadets who team up with giant robots to fight aliens from out of space. The series has already been adapted once into an animation for Netflix.

Power Rangers

Power Rangers

A new Disney superhero series that isn't a Marvel property is the upcoming Power Rangers reboot.

The TV series, which Disney is creating in partnership with Hasbro, is a fresh start for Power Rangers, with a new story and cast. The series is still in early development, with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serving as showrunners, so there hasn't been much news on its direction or casting to dissect.

Real Steel

20th Century Fox

Almost four years ago, news broke that a Real Steel TV series, based on the 2011 Hugh Jackman film, would be translated into a Disney+ show. The sci-fi robot sports story followed a father and son who turned an underdog robot into a fighting champion.

Director of Real Steel, Shawn Levy, was also announced as a producer, although he gave Collider an update in late 2025, revealing the "status is unclear" on the project.

The Dog Stars

Disney

One of Disney's major 2026 sci-fi releases, which got a showing at CinemaCon recently, is The Dog Stars. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly flu has wiped out much of humanity. In its wake, an ex-pilot and ex-marine seek out better lives for themselves.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sequel

20th Century Studios

Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proved itself a worthy sequel to Matt Reeves' prequel trilogy of Apes films. But with the director now off working on The Legend of Zelda, it's unclear what the future plans are for the franchise, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes intended to kick off a new trilogy.

However, in late 2024, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that another Apes film would be released in 2027.

Space Mountain

Disney World

A movie based on the classic Disneyland ride Space Mountain has been in development for years. Disney has seen success with ride adaptations like Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise, but a Space Mountain film would feature a distinct sci-fi setting, with the ride set in the outer reaches of space.

The latest update on a Space Mountain film came in April 2024, when Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec were confirmed as the new screenwriters.

Caves of Steel

Penguin Random House

Under its 20th Century Studios banner, Disney is developing a film adaptation of Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novel, Caves of Steel. John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) is attached to direct the project, which takes place on a futuristic Earth where humanity has retreated into domed cities to escape the inhospitality of the outside world. The story follows a detective and a humanoid robot as they partner to solve a high-profile murder.

Enemy Mine

20th Century Studios

Following his work on Marvel Studios' VisionQuest, showrunner Terry Matalas has been tapped to write a feature film reboot of the 1980s sci-fi movie, Enemy Mine. At the time of the announcement, Matalas was the only talent attached, and almost two years later, there have been no further updates.

The original film is set in a sci-fi future where mankind is at war with a reptilian alien species and follows a human pilot who is unexpectedly tasked with caring for an alien baby.