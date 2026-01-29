Disney+ Is Officially Bringing Back 1 Beloved Cancelled TV Show

Disney+ has confirmed it is working on a revival of yet another fan-favorite TV series. The Disney-owned streamer has proven its knack for dusting off classic television series of yesteryear and bringing new life to them. Titles like The Proud Family, Daredevil, and How I Met Your Mother have all gotten the revival treatment under the Disney banner. And looking ahead, the studio is set to tackle some big names going forward, including Malcolm in the Middle and Scrubs.

Disney+ just confirmed yet another revival/reboot/remake series coming to the platform, and it's another doozy. Disney+ is now working on a French remake of the hit Fox comedy, The Last Man on Earth. The project will be led by French star Artus, with original series lead Will Forte (best known for his work on Saturday Night Live) set to executive produce.

Disney+ announced the series during a showcase in Paris on January 15. It will once again follow the lone male survivor of a global apocalypse, as he traverses the country looking for other humans wandering the wasteland.

The original version of the series ran on Fox from 2015 to 2018. In that time, it earned five Primetime Emmy nominations and quickly became a cult-favorite among fans. However, after just four seasons (and an epic cliffhanger ending), the series was abruptly canceled.

No further details on the new Last Man on Earth series were revealed.

Other Major Franchises Coming to Disney+

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Disney

Set to come to Disney+ soon, Disney will dip back into one of its oldest IPs. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit will reintroduce audiences to the original Disney mascot (yes, even before Mickey Mouse), Oswald, a long-eared rabbit living in a live-action world.

Specifics about the upcoming series are still scarce, but a few key nuggets have emerged. Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn will start in the title (seen filming in Disneyland last summer), and Iron Man director Jon Favreau is sitting behind the camera. It has also been reported that it will be incredibly short at only three episodes.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

BBC

Marking the latest (and perhaps last) entry into the Doctor Who franchise to come to Disney+, The War Between the Land and the Sea will come to the Disney-owned streamer sometime later this year. The spin-off of the beloved BBC sci-fi adventure aired in its native UK in December 2025, making an imminent Disney+ release highly likely.

From Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, The War Between the Land and the Sea follows the Earth-protecting UNIT as they must defend humanity against a new alien threat emerging from the sea.

Afterlife with Archie

Archie Comics

After Archie Comics fans had to say goodbye to the beloved TV series Riverdale several years ago, the hit comic franchise is seemingly set to return to streaming soon. In October 2025, it was confirmed that Disney+ had ordered a new series set in the Archie universe, Afterlife with Archie.

The new streaming series is based on the Archie spin-off comics of the same name. It tells a supernatural story in which the typical Archie characters must grapple with a terrifying zombie apocalypse.

Eragon

Eragon

Based on Christopher Paolini's book series, the new Disney+ Eragon series is reportedly still on track. After a failed film adaptation in the mid-2000s, Paolini's beloved fantasy world is set to come to streaming, bringing to life the story of a farm boy, Eragon, who happens upon a dragon's egg and has his life changed forever.

The Eragon series was first reported in 2022, with Disney+ ordering the project and Paolini serving as a co-writer. Since then, things have been relatively quiet on the Eragon front. Paolini provided a series of updates in 2025 on the project, though, telling fans they were making progress.

Gargoyles

Disney

Another TV classic returning for more on Disney+ is the beloved Gargoyles series. Based on the 1990s Disney Saturday morning cartoon, the gothic fantasy adventure told a sweeping tale of beastly creatures who turn to stone during the day, becoming the real-world gargoyles we see on buildings around the world.

After a plan for a film adaptation of the animated property that never got off the ground, it was announced in 2023 that Aquaman director James Wan was going to try his hand at the Gargoyles franchise with a live-action television series. Since that initial announcement, the Gargoyles TV series has been entirely silent.

Real Steel

20th Century Fox

In 2011, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy brought his vision of Real Steel to the big screen. This Hugh Jackman-led sci-fi blockbuster follows the world of robot boxing, centering on a future where people pit their mechanical creations against one another in high-stakes combat sports.

While the movie was relatively well-received, it got no sequel or significant follow-up. It was reported in 2022, however, that the franchise would come back in the form of a new Disney+ TV series. Levy is set to return as an executive producer along with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford, and Don Murphy.

Power Rangers

Toei Company

This next entry on the list will have fans suiting up and yelling, "Go! Go! Power Rangers!" just like they did as a kid in the early 90s. The Power Rangers franchise is reported to have a live-action reboot in the works, and Disney+ will be the place where it parks its Megazord.

Following several high school students who become super-powered armored protectors of Earth, the new Power Rangers series is set to be written by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Dan Shotz (known for Percy Jackson & The Olympians) and is said to have no involvement from Power Rangers' original rightsholders, Toei Company.

Zorro

TriStar Pictures

Zorro is another classic fiction property set for a revival on Disney+. The new Zorro series was first confirmed in 2021, with Wilmer Valderrama set to executive-produce and star. Described as a modern reimaging of the classic Zorro tale, the new show will seemingly follow the classic Robin Hood-esque outlaw as he protects the people of California from corrupt officials of the area.

The last we heard about the Zorro Disney+ project came in 2023, as it was reported that Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman would serve as showrunner on the series (via Deadline).

Cinderella

Disney

One of the more recent additions to the Disney+ revival slate is its upcoming Cinderella series. The new musical series will be produced by international pop sensation and actor Jennifer Lopez and will reportedly be a musical adventure featuring the iconic Disney movie's central fairy godmother.

Lopez will executive produce the project, with Rachel Shukert (Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club) set to write, EP, and showrun.