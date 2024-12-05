Disney+ will ring in the holiday season with December's Marvel and Star Wars offerings.

Since Disney’s dedicated streaming platform, Disney+, arrived in late 2019, it has become the go-to for nearly all of the venerable studio’s catalog.

This includes the entire Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe (save for a certain Spider-Man title that has yet to make its Disney+ debut).

All 3 Star Wars & Marvel Offerings on Disney+ for December 2024

Disney+ has confirmed its December 2024 slate (which will include one special Pixar project), and within it, three Marvel and Star Wars series releases coming in the final month of the year.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Lucasfilm

Skeleton Crew, produced by powerhouse duo Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni plus Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts, follows a group of four ordinary kids as they stumble across a crashed starship on their home planet.

The children quickly get far more than they bargained for as the ship jumps to hyperspace, leaving them stranded in parts unknown. The charming, roughish, but perhaps untrustworthy Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) must then look after them.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiered on Disney+ on December 2. The remaining six episodes will drop weekly, every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

What If…? Season 3

Marvel

The third and final season of Marvel Animation’s popular What If…? series heads to Disney+ imminently.

The show explores the vast and varied worlds of the MCU‘s Multiverse, with Uatu the Watcher serving as viewers’ tour guide.

Season 3 will explore a universe in which the Avengers all pilot giant mechs and one in which Shang-Chi is a cowboy in the Wild West, among several others. Ororo Monroe, aka X-Men superstar Storm, will also make her presence known in What If…?.

What If…? Season 3‘s first episode will be released on Sunday, December 22, with new episodes dropping daily until Monday, December 30. Talk about a stocking stuffer!

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Marvel

A favorite among preschool-aged youngsters, Spidey and His Amazing Friends centers around a pint-sized version of ol’ Web-Head, with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in tow.

The cartoon series tackles kid-friendly topics through the fantastical Marvel lens. And while grown-ups might roll their eyes at Spidey and His Amazing Friends, if nothing else, parents are likely thankful for it when their little ones need to be kept occupied.

New episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends were added to Disney+ on December 4.