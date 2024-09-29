Pixar Announces Surprise Final Release of 2024

Pixar surprisingly revealed it had one last release hiding from fans for 2024.

The renowned animation studio is in the middle of one of its best years in history. This comes on the back of the team's latest animated blockbuster, Inside Out 2 dominating at the box office and becoming one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

Pixar's theatrical efforts are not all the studio has been up to though. For the past half-decade, the award-winning team at Pixar has been dipping in and out of the streaming world with several titles specifically made for the Disney+ platform.

Pixar Announces Surprise 2024 Release

Dream Productions

To the surprise of many, Pixar's 2024 release calendar is not done.

The studio officially announced, by way of a new promo on its YouTube channel, that its Inside Out 2 spin-off series, Dream Productions, will debut on Disney+ on December 11.

The short teaser showed off plenty of footage from the emotion-based streaming series, pulling the curtain back on the world of dreams and those that make them happen within the head of the franchise's central pre-teen, Riley.

According to an official synopsis for the series released alongside the newly debuted video, Dream Productions is described as "an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true."

It follows a dream director named Paula Persimmon (voiced by Paula Pel) trying to craft Riley's next hit dream and will see the return of several Inside Out 2 voice actors.

The Inside Out spin-off was first announced at D23 2024 (read more about every D23 announcement here), but the exact release timing was unclear during its official announcement.

What Does the Future of Pixar Look Like?

Win Or Lose

As Pixar rounds out its time promoting Inside Out 2, with the hit animated film finally hitting Disney+ on Wednesday, September 25, the studio is starting to look (to infinity and) beyond its 2024 slate.

Dream Productions will be a nice way to ring out the year that was so dominated by the studio's emotion-based world, but once the calendar turns to 2025, things will change.

As a part of this Dream Productions announcement came word of when fans will get to see the long-awaited Win or Lose series from the studio.

The animated streaming series was first announced back in 2020 and was originally supposed to debut on Disney+ in late 2023. Fans have seen several sneak peeks at Win or Lose, but the series has long avoided a specific release date being locked down.

While the show was pushed out of 2023, it has now been officially dated for February 19, 2025.

Next year will also see yet another Pixar blockbuster make its way into theaters, with (another oft-delayed project) Elio coming to theaters. The intergalactic animated adventure has been kicked down the release calendar several times at Pixar, but it is also finally set to see the light of day in June of next year.

Beyond that, Pixar has several more irons in the fire, with two movies set for a 2026 release, Hoppers and Toy Story 5, and the currently-undated Incredibles 3.

Dream Productions will debut on Disney+ on December 11.