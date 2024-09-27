A good-sized assortment of new Marvel episodes and shorts will stream on Disney+ this October.

Disney+ would like fans to think that it’s their go-to source for all things Marvel.

And, by and large, it’s the truth; the streamer is host to almost the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus a wide variety of other multimedia projects from the House of Ideas.

All 3 Marvel Projects on Disney+ in October 2024

Agatha All Along (Episodes 4-9)

Marvel

The Agatha Harkness-focused MCU series Agatha All Along will close out its nine-episode run in October, with the finale hitting just one day before Halloween.

In Agatha All Along, the titular witch (Kathryn Hahn), finding herself completely powerless, intends to walk the dangerous Witches’ Road in order to regain her supernatural abilities. Joining Harkness on her quest is a cast of other colorful magic users (and one normal human woman).

Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, and Broadway legend Patty LuPone also star. The show debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18. Subsequent episodes will drop on the following Wednesdays.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Marvel

A little something for the preschool set, Spidey and His Amazing Friends is definitely geared towards younger viewers.

The animated show features a trio of Spider-themed Marvel heroes that consists of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and the main Web-Head himself, Peter Parker. Other Marvel superheroes frequently pop in to help out as well.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends airs on Disney Jr. and the third season began its run in January. Disney+ will add five episodes from Season 3 beginning in October.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

Marvel

Much like 2023’s LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, Avengers: Mission Demoition is an all-new animated special featuring brickified versions of popular Marvel heroes. Or in this case, a not-so-popular one.

Indeed, in Mission Demolition, the obscure hero known as Demolition Man (or D-Man, for short) will grab the spotlight. With a costume that looks like a cross between Wolverine and early Daredevil, D-Man is a wrestler with super strength who chooses to use his abilities to fight crime.

Further details about the special, such as its voice cast, haven’t been announced yet, but LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition will arrive on Disney+ on Friday, October 18.