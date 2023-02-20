Disney+: 5 Marvel & Star Wars Shows Releasing In March 2023

Multiple Star Wars and Marvel series are confirmed to be releasing episodes on Disney+ in March.

Despite recent news of possible Disney+ delays or retools, 2023 is still expected to be a big year for the streamer in terms of content.

While some franchise-related shows and specials have already dropped, March appears to be the start for some of the streamer's biggest projects, including the return of its original smash-hit series.

With March only a few weeks away, here are 5 Star Wars and Marvel titles hitting Disney+ in March.

March's Line-up of Disney+ Content

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3) - Wednesday, March 1

Lucasfilm

The long-awaited third chapter of The Mandalorian will finally arrive on Disney+ on March 1 to continue the tale of the recently reunited Mando and Grogu.

From what Star Wars fans know about the third season, the duo is bound for Mandalore so Mando can atone for past sins. However, he's still in possession of the Darksaber, and trailers and teasers have shown more Mandalorians than ever before.

Subsequent episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on March 8, 15, 22, and 29.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) - Wednesday, March 1

Lucasfilm

While episodes of Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch have been airing since January, the animated show's March release schedule is the same as The Mandalorian's.

However, fans should take note that the show's sophomore season finale premieres on March 29.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Wednesday, March 1

Marvel

Five episodes of Season 1 of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, are headed to Disney+ on March 8.

This new animated series follows the heroic adventures of 13-year-old genius Lunella Lafayette (Moon Girl) and her T-Rex who she accidentally brought into modern-day New York City.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2) - Wednesday, March 8

Marvel

Another Marvel animated series, Spidey and His Amazing Friends is geared towards preschoolers and features Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales, along with cameos from fellow heroes like Black Panther and Ms. Marvel.

Four episodes of the show's second season arrive on Disney+ on March 8.

Marvel's 'MPower' - Wednesday, March 8

Marvel

MPower is a brand-new Marvel docuseries that will make its debut on Disney+ in March.

This show is expected to recognize Marvel women both on and off-screen, and all episodes are will begin streaming on March 8.

Disney+ is available worldwide, with subscriptions starting at $7.99/month USD.