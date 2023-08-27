Disney Lorcana Announces Release Date at U.S. Parks

Disney revealed when fans can officially purchase Lorcana trading cards from its two main parks in the United States.

In collaboration with the House of Mouse, Disney Lorcana is a Magic: The Gathering-style trading card game from Ravensburger that features iconic characters from Disney movies.

The immersive game's exact rules are still being kept under wraps, but Ravensburger unveiled in October 2022 that its cards will incorporate a color-coded system similar to Magic: The Gathering, consisting of Amber, Amethyst, Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, and Steel.

The First Chapter became available in local board game stores, Disneyland Paris, and at Disney Times Square on August 18, 2023, with more news still waiting to be unveiled.

When Will Lorcana Release in Disney's US Parks?

Disney

Disney announced that Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will be available at World of Disney in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Pin Traders in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort starting on Monday, August 28.

The House of Mouse also revealed that Starter Decks and Gift Sets will be available. However, quantities are limited and each buyer can also purchase up to two of each item.

Disney Lorcana is also confirmed to be available for purchase on shopDisney online, starting Friday, September 1 at 12:00 a.m. PST.

This announcement came after some fans were disappointed when they found out on August 18 that The First Chapter was not released in Disney's two U.S.-based parks during that day.

WDW News Today shared in a report that "at least some Disneyland Resort stores" did have stocks of Disney Lorcana, but the retail team wasn't able to release them.

Disney Lorcana's first wave of cards showcase the likes of Cruella De Vil, Stitch, Robin Hood, Maleficent's dragon form, Captain Hook, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse.

What We Know About Disney Lorcana

So exactly can you play Lorcana? The game's players will be called illumineers who aim to be the first to gather 20 lore. Each illumineer starts with seven cards that will be drawn from a 60-card deck.

In the first round, the players will take cards from their hands to create a pool of ink, which will then be used to summon creatures and cast spells.

In Disney Lorcana, lore or life points will be generated by sending characters on quests. By turning these characters "sideways" on the table, one illumineer can earn their value in lore.

Once cards are turned sideways, other illumineers can challenge those characters with their own, with each of them potentially taking damage. Once a character's willpower value has been exceeded, they will be eliminated.

In June 2023, Nerdist exclusively revealed more designs of Lorcana's cards, featuring Peter Pan, Ariel, Simba, and Zeus.

Speaking with the outlet, Ravensburger creative director Shane Hartley talked about the card's unique design, noting its mix of "traditional hand-drawn and painted attributes" with "new digital techniques:"

"Since our glimmers come from Disney stories past and present, the illustrations needed to feel nostalgic but not old, familiar but original and exciting. The modern storybook style we developed has visible line work to align with animation as well as vibrant color washes that purposely break those lines, making each image come alive. It mixes the traditional hand-drawn and painted attributes seen in fairy tale storybooks with new digital techniques."

Disney Lorcana will be available in Disney's two U.S.-based parks starting on Monday, August 28.