Disney Omits Fired CEO Bob Chapek from New Disneyland Paris Recap Video

Despite having attended the opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Disney didn't include the now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a recap video.

During his brief tenure as Disney CEO, Chapek oversaw several MCU-inspired additions to the Disney Parks and Resorts, including Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and Marvel Studios experiences aboard the Disney Wish.

One of the last was the second-ever Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris where Chapek was in attendance at the land's grand opening, alongside fellow Disney brass and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson.

But in the aftermath of Chapek's removal, it appears that the ousted CEO's presence at these events is something Disney would prefer to forget for now.

Bob Chapek Scrubbed From Avengers Campus Recap

In a 2022 Disneyland Paris recap video, shared via DLPReport on Twitter, ousted Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, was noticeably absent from the grand opening footage of Avengers Campus.

The video from Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski did, however, highlight other executives from the Walt Disney Company, specifically Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

Disney

It's worth noting that Chapek was alongside Rafalski at several key points during the July ceremony, all of which were avoided in this footage.

Disney

Even though Chapek was only removed from his position in November, this recap video isn't the first example of Disney steering clear of any references to the divisive CEO.

Mere days following his removal, Chapek's sign at Disney's Castaway Cay - a tradition for Disney CEOs - was taken down, signaling the end of his tenure and the start of another.

Disney Eager To Move Past Chapek Era

Due to Bob Chapek's swift and sudden dismissal, as well as the controversy surrounding his actions as CEO, it's not surprising that Disney opted to avoid including the embattled executive.

After all, if he had been in the video, the reception - and the comments section - would've been about him as opposed to the highlights from the past year.

Still, the fact that a celebratory recap had to avoid major highlights from a grand opening just to omit Chapek is both wild and unfortunate.

It also shows just how aware the Walt Disney Company is of Chapek's public perception.

As time goes on, it will be interesting to see how the company chooses to remember Bob Chapek's tenure. But for now, it's safe to say that Disney is eager to move on.