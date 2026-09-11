Disney's Coco 2 Villain Gets Revealed - And He Looks Perfect

Disney showed off a new look at the villain who will drive the story forward in Coco 2. More than a decade after Coco became one of Pixar's biggest hits and one of the 15 highest-grossing animated movies in history (top 30 today), the studio is adding a new chapter to young Miguel's story on November 21, 2019. While plot details are still being kept largely under wraps, one major villain is confirmed to be back.

Disney shared new pieces of concept art for Coco 2 at the 2026 D23 Fan Expo, shared online by Laughing Place. One of those pieces turned the spotlight on the original movie's villain, Ernesto de la Cruz (played by Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt), who has now been confirmed to return in the sequel.

Disney

This photo shows Ernesto standing over the movie's main character, Miguel, with a terrifying smile in a dimly lit room. Also notable about this image is his hair, which is scruffier and messier than what fans saw in the original Coco movie from 2017.

Disney

Ernesto de la Cruz was known as the most famous musician in Mexican history and was idolized by Miguel throughout his life. After his death, he became even more beloved in the Land of the Dead, but everything changed when his darker nature was revealed later in the original movie.

Disney

Wanting to keep the fame he had built as a musician, he poisoned his childhood best friend, Héctor (played by Gael García Bernal), stole his guitar, and took credit for the notebook of songs Héctor had written. This led to de la Cruz becoming a massive star until he was crushed to death by a massive stage bell in 1942.

Disney

Coco 2 is part of a large slate of Disney/Pixar movies coming in the next few years, debuting 12 years after the first movie's 2017 release.

Ernesto de la Cruz's Role in Disney's Coco 2

Disney

The original Coco ended with de la Cruz's crimes being exposed, leaving his legacy in ruins both in the Land of the Dead and the Land of the Living. While plot details for the sequel have not been revealed, the stage is set for Ernesto to become even more aggressive toward Miguel upon his return.

With Ernesto now permanently disgraced and his legacy in ruins after the first movie, his revenge against Miguel is expected to be a key plot point as the Land of the Dead is brought back into play. However, this time, Miguel is forced to team up with Ernesto in a wild twist of fate, as Ernesto possibly tries to use Miguel to reclaim some of the fame and adulation he lost before.

In what could be the most emotional Pixar movie coming to theaters in the next few years, Coco 2 is expected to shine a new light on Ernesto, possibly before a bigger villain comes into play later in the story. However, given his more disheveled look in this new image, the movie is likely to show the most unhinged version of this antagonist yet in his reunion with the child whom he feels ruined his existence.