Disenchantment Season 5: Release, News, and Everything We Know

The mystery surrounding Disenchantment Season 5 has led to further anticipation for the show's return.

Created by Matt Groening, the animated fantasy sitcom from Netflix revolves around the story of a rebellious and alcoholic princess named Bean, her elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon named Luci.

Disenchantment Season 1 made its debut on Netflix in August 2018. Season 2 was released in September 2019, Season 3 in January 2021, and Season 4 in February 2022.

Disenchantment Season 5 Release: Will It Ever Come Out?

There has been no official announcement from Netflix about Disenchantment Season 5.

Moreover, the lack of activity on Disenchantment's social media accounts and the fact that Netflix removed the show's trailers from its official YouTube channel is concerning for some fans.

Despite that, a promising update from co-creator Josh Weinstein emerged early this year.

In January 2023, Weinstein responded to a fan on Twitter by confirming that they were "doing post-production" for Season 5, noting then that they will be "finished in May:"

"Yes, we are doing post-production on it now! We'll be finished in May then it takes a month or so for other things to be done so I'm guessing sometime this summer or after."

Weinstein's update meant that Season 5 will indeed happen, potentially this summer or in the latter part of the year.

The series co-creator also promised that Season 5 is "really good:"

"It's really good and we're thinking/hoping fans will be happy."

When asked if his update was real, Weinstein said they were already "sound mixing the episodes:"

"Yes, we're sound mixing the episodes now!"

Weinstein then assured that fans will "like" Season 5:

"I think you will like it! So much happens, so many questions answered."

Disenchantment Season 5 Cast Speculation: Who Would Return?

Based on Season 4's ending, the main cast members of Disenchantment are expected to return if Season 5 ends up happening.

Here's a list of who could end up making an appearance in Season 5:

Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean

Eric André as Luci the Demon

Nat Faxon as Eflo

John DiMaggio as King Zog

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Meredith Hagner as Mora the Mermaid

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Prince Derek, and The Ogre Queen

Richard Ayoade as Alva Gunderson

What Will Happen in Disenchantment Season 5?

At the end of Season 4, Princess Bean managed to defeat her evil dream doppelganger, Bad Bean. After Queen Dagmar threw her into the sea, Mora, Bean's love interest, saved her.

Season 5 could explore Bean and Mora's love story even further while also tackling the former's newfound powers. And Queen Dagmar's ultimate plan could also be revealed once and for all.

Meanwhile, King Zog's quest to potentially save Ursula, Jasper, Derek, Freckles, and Odval. Lastly, the mystery of how the Elves, Trogs, and Sea Trogs could be pushed to the forefront in Season 5.

How Many Episodes Will Disenchantment Season 5 Have?

Disenchantment already released a total of 40 episodes on Netflix. Given that every season has 10 episodes, Season 5 could also have the same episode count.

Interestingly, each season of Disenchantment has 20 episodes that are split into two. Before its debut, the show was given a 20-episode order as parts 1 and 2 and then another same amount of installments as parts 3 and 4.

If Season 5 ends up happening, then fans can expect that a sixth season will not be far behind.

In February 2021, Disenchantment co-creator Josh Weinstein told Skwigly that he and Matt envisioned Seasons 4 to 6 as "the end," noting that it will bring things together to a close:

"We keep finding stuff, stuff is coming up that sort of ties into the canon that we have. Part Three is really the middle and so like after, I'd say that part four through six is going to be the end and wrapping up and bringing things together into a close."

Is Disenchantment Made by The Simpsons Creator?

Yes, Disenchantment is created by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Aside from the Homer Simpson-led animated show, Groening also served as the creator of Fox's Futurama and the comic strip, Life in Hell.

The first four seasons of Disenchantment are streaming on Netflix.