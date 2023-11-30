The Crown Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

The release date for Episode 5 of The Crown Season 6 has been confirmed, along with the rest of the show's remaining episodes.

On November 16, Netflix premiered Part 1 of The Crown's sixth and final season which mainly focused on Princess Diana's last summer, the events leading to her death, and the aftermath of the tragedy.

While Part 1 only spanned four episodes, Part 2 is both longer and expected to dramatize more recent events before bringing the streaming sensation to a close.

The Crown Season 6's Remaining Schedule

Netflix

Netflix officially confirmed the release schedule for Part 2 of The Crown's sixth and final season.

Episode 5 will debut on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on December 14, along with the Episodes 6-10.

Episode 10 is of particular interest since it's not only the final episode of Season 6 but also The Crown's series finale.

The Crown's two-part release schedule was a first for the long-running drama but echoes the release cycle of other recent Netflix shows, such as The Circle and Squid Game: The Challenge.

But even so, The Crown's final season is still managing to keep with the precedent set by previous seasons in consisting of 10 episodes.

The full list of remaining episodes and their release dates can be seen below:

Season 6, Episode 5 - December 14, 2023

Season 6, Episode 6 - December 14, 2023

Season 6, Episode 7 - December 14, 2023

Season 6, Episode 8 - December 14, 2023

Season 6, Episode 9 - December 14, 2023

Season 6, Episode 10 (series finale) - December 14, 2023

What Happens in Part 2 of The Crown Season 6?

According to Netflix, Episode 5 picks up in the months following Princess Diana's death in 1997 and will introduce newcomer Ed McVey as an older Prince William.

The show's remaining episodes intend to take The Crown into the 2000s where Prince William attends the University of St. Andrews and meets his future wife, Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy.

In addition to rumors of potential flashbacks featuring Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana, audiences are confirmed to see an older Prince Harry, played by Luther Ford, more of Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' royal wedding.

While details are few, The Crown is also reported to pay a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II featuring all of the actresses who have played the late monarch since the show debuted in 2016.

Episodes 5-10 of The Crown Season 6 will arrive on Thursday, December 14, exclusively on Netflix.