The Crown Season 6 Release Date Schedule of Episodes Announced by Netflix

Netflix has revealed its surprising release schedule for Season 6 of The Crown.

Since its debut in 2016, each season of the fictionalized historical drama has explored a period of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

While this trend continues with its sixth and final season, The Crown's next chapter differs in that retells relatively recent events and in an unprecedented two-part release.

Netflix

Netflix has announced the release dates for The Crown's Season 6 episodes.

Like the drama's prior seasons, The Crown's final chapter spans ten episodes; but in a departure from previous years, Netflix intends to release the sixth season in two parts.

According to the streamer, Part 1 consists of four episodes which premiere on November 16. The remaining six episodes drop a whole month later on December 14.

Since The Crown's fifth season ended in 1997, Princess Diana's last summer, her tragic death in Paris, and her funeral are expected to be the focus of the early episodes.

Therefore, it's possible Part 1's four episodes encompass Diana's tragic story while Part 2 picks up in the early 2000s to show Prince William's college romance with Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla's royal wedding, and potentially the death of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

The Crown's Season 6 episodes and their release dates can be seen below:

Episode 1 - November 16

Episode 2 - November 16

Episode 3 - November 16

Episode 4 - November 16

Episode 5 - December 14

Episode 6 - December 14

Episode 7 - December 14

Episode 8 - December 14

Episode 9 - December 14

Episode 10 - December 14

The reason behind Netflix releasing The Crown's final season in two parts is unknown.

One likely possibility is the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike which currently prevents the show's stars from promoting the season.

An additional release date could provide another chance for the cast to publicize the series if, that is, the strike is resolved by then.

After all, Season 6 not only features more of Elizabeth Debicki and her "unnervingly accurate" portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, but also the return of The Crown's two former Queen Elizabeth actresses (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman) for a special tribute to the late monarch.

No doubt Netflix wants to utilize its past and present talent to boost the long-running series' final season.

Fans should expect to hear more about The Crown Season 6 as Part 1's release date approaches.

Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 premieres on November 16.