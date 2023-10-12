Futurama Gets Season 12 Release Announcement

Futurama Season 12 is happening, and it just got its first public release announcement from Hulu.

After nearly a decade off the air, Futurama blasted back into the TV line-up as Season 11 premiered as a Hulu exclusive, bringing the animated adult comedy back for a third tour of duty.

Once Season 11 ended in September 2023, the crew wasn’t satisfied with just one new season, expressing that they’re “really hopeful and optimistic that [they'll] get to do more” with these characters.

Futurama Coming Back Soon for Season 12

Hulu

During a Hulu panel for Futurama at New York Comic-Con 2023, attended by The Direct, the streaming service shared a new teaser for the series confirming that Season 12 will arrive in 2024.

This will be Futurama’s second season after being canceled a second time in 2013, with Season 11 running from May 2023 to September 2023 on Hulu.

While only a couple of seconds of footage from Season 12 were shown, the clip ended with a card reading “Futurama will return in 2024.”

The team also confirmed that Season 12 will be 10 episodes long after delivering 20 episodes in Season 11.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!