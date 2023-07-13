Deadpool 3: New Photos Show Blake Lively on Set

New photos from the set of Deadpool 3 show Blake Lively visiting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the set of his upcoming MCU debut.

The hype levels for Deadpool's return are in the stratosphere. It's not just Reynolds' hero that's the exciting part—there's another key returning face, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

To make matters even better, the iconic clawed mutant will be sporting a comic-accurate suit for the first time ever (not including his brief appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse as Project X).

Blake Lively Visits the Set of Deadpool 3

New photos from the set of Deadpool 3 show Ryan Reynolds getting a visit from his wife, Blke Lively, and their daughters.

It's clear from the images that this is just an informal set visit, and the two don't look to play any part in the Deadpool and Wolverine scenes being filmed at the same time.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was also on hand for the special occasion. The set visit took place while the leading duo were filming some scenes together, which, at one point, included a brawl between the two.

Reynolds' family traveled all the way to Britain from New York to visit him.

An MCU Future for Blake Lively?

While Blake Lively clearly isn't there to film a Deadpool 3 scene alongside her husband, one can't help but wonder if perhaps she might join the MCU down the line.

Many are quick to see her as a possible Sue Storm—though, her name hasn't ever come up alongside other rumored picks for the role. When the X-Men do properly come around to the MCU, she could make for a solid Emma Frost.

While she might not be actively filming for Deadpool 3 when these photos were taken, there's also every chance in the world that Reynolds will try to squeeze in a fun cameo with her—especially since there are rumored shenanigans with time travel and the TVA.

Perhaps Reynolds will even go the route of Chris Hemsworth and include one or both of his daughters in a small role in the movie.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2024.