Report: DC Won't Release Its Next TV Show On HBO Max

DC Studios is preparing to release its next big TV show, but it won't be streaming on HBO Max. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery, DC Studios has typically been affiliated with the company's in-house streamer, HBO Max, but that won't be the case for its next Batman TV show, which will be released on a rival streaming service.

As recently confirmed by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 will not release on HBO Max when it debuts on July 31. While Batman: Caped Crusader was originally in development by Warner Bros. Animation for HBO Max, it was ultimately cut and shopped to another network due to cost-cutting by the parent company. Amazon MGM Studios stepped in to pick up the series with a two-season order in 2023, a deal now coming to fruition. Prime Video premiered Batman: Caped Crusader's first season in August 2024 and will now also stream Season 2, two years later, on July 31.

While not directly affiliated with Marvel or DC, Amazon's Prime Video has also become home to other superhero titles of late, like 2025's animated Bat-Fam and Sony's Spider-Man show, Spider-Noir, thanks to independent deals.

Batman: Caped Crusader is just one of many TV projects featuring DC Comics characters in the works at DC Studios right now, and several are shaping up to be major players in the superhero TV space.

DC Studios' Major Upcoming DC TV Shows

Lanterns - August

HBO Max

Following Batman: Caped Crusader, Lanterns is the next major TV show from DC Studios, and it also fits into the wider DCU. Coming out on HBO Max on August 16, Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, two Earth-bound Green Lanterns who are stuck in a tenuous partnership. Lanterns is highly anticipated, particularly following the news that Pierre will return to his role as the Green Lantern in next year's Man of Tomorrow movie.

Creature Commandos Season 2 - 2027

DC Studios

Creature Commandos was the first project released in the new DCU, and the animated series created and written by DC Studios head James Gunn gained a lot of fans after its first season. The show featured many characters from the wider DCU in animated form, focusing on an unlikely black-ops team of monsters who undertake missions for ARGUS.

Season 2 of Creature Commandos was ordered soon after Season 1, and its return is imminent in the DCU.

Absolute Batman - TBD

DC Comics

The popularity of the Absolute Batman comics has led DC Studios to commission a new animated show based on the comic run. While the series is still in early development, it already sounds like Absolute Batman will be a hit, with writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta serving as showrunner and producer, respectively.

My Adventures With Green Lantern - Likely 2027

DC Studios

DC Studios has seen success with its anime-style take on Superman in My Adventures with Superman, and now the same treatment is coming for Green Lantern, with a spin-off series, My Adventures with Green Lantern. Following the same formula as the main show, My Adventures With Green Lantern focuses on high school freshman Jessica Cruz, who is chosen for a superhero destiny by the cosmic Green Lantern ring.

Mister Miracle - TBD

DC Studios

Mister Miracle is another DC Studios adult animated series that has been in deep development for some time and is now in production, with animation by Titmouse. DC Comics writer Tom King is overseeing the project as writer and showrunner, which will follow the escape artist Scott Free, aka Mister Miracle, who is torn from his perfect life with his wife, Big Barda, after their home worlds, Apokolips and New Genesis, go to war. The major DC villain Darkseid is also set to make an appearance in the series.

Mr. Terrific - TBD

DC Studios

Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific was the breakout star of 2025's Superman movie, serving as one of the members of the Justice Gang. While no official announcement has been made, it was recently confirmed that a TV series focused on Mr. Terrific, played once again by Gathegi, is in active development at DC Studios with Allan Heinberg writing. It's too early to tell what may come of the series, but if Mr. Terrific's popularity in Superman is anything to go by, it could be another win for the DCU if it comes to fruition.

Paradise Lost - TBD

DC Comics

The Wonder Woman-adjacent series, Paradise Lost, was one of the TV series included in James Gunn and Peter Safran's initial Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. Gunn has confirmed Paradise Lost, which would explore the island of Themyscira, is still in active development, though it hasn't reached the production stage.

Blue Beetle - TBD

DC Studios

Blue Beetle received a solo movie at the tail end of the DCEU/early days of the DCU in 2023, and while the movie was a box office flop, DC Studios hasn't given up on the character. It's been reported that DC Studios is developing an animated Blue Beetle series that would bring back many of the same cast and crew from the feature film and continue the character's journey into the DCU.

Joker: Laugh Riot - TBD

DC

DC Studios is going all in on animation over the next few years, with a new series Joker: Laugh Riot, recently announced at the Annecy Animation Festival. The series would see Batman murdered, and the Joker go on a ruthless crusade through Gotham to find the killer of his greatest adversary. The unique premise, combined with the partnership with Sola Entertainment and Yasuhiro Aoki, gives Joker: Laugh Riot a lot of potential to be a big hit for DC Studios.

Booster Gold - TBD

DC Comics

It's been years since DC Studios outlined its plans to make a Booster Gold TV show, but there's been little progress to speak of since then. Nevertheless, Booster Gold remains a fan favorite, and the premise of the show, which would see a "loser from the future" use technology to return to the past and pretend to be a superhero, has a lot of comedic potential.

DC Crime - Likely 2028

DC Studios

DC Studios is honing in on its breakout successes from 2025's Superman film, including Skyler Gisondo's lovable Jimmy Olsen. Set to star in his own spin-off series titled DC Crime, the Jimmy Olsen series would find the Daily Planet photographer in a crime mystery comedy that brings him into contact with DC characters like Gorilla Grodd.

Starfire! - TBD

DC Studios

At Annecy Animation Festival, DC Studios revealed plans for Starfire!, an animated series starring the iconic Teen Titans character. The kids' animated series will follow the intergalactic teen hero as she leaves her home planet of Tamaran and ventures out into the galaxy, encountering many friends and foes, including the bounty hunter Lobo.

DC Super Powers - TBD

DC Studios

Another animated series in the works from DC is DC Super Powers, inspired by the toy line from the 1980s. The Alliance School for heroes will serve as the show's setting, with a group of young superheroes training under the guidance of Justice League mentors like Martian Manhunter.

Krypto - TBD

DC Studios

Krypto the Superdog has been at the heart of the DCU, with pivotal roles in both Superman and Supergirl. He'll next headline his own animated show with Krypto announced by DC Studios at the Annecy Animation festival. The animated series follows Krypto's adventures when he's away from his super-powered owners, and finds him joining a gang of misfit criminal wannabes.