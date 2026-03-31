DC Studios Will Continue A 12-Year James Gunn Trend In Supergirl 2026

Supergirl is confirmed to continue a trend that James Gunn started 12 years ago in his first Guardians of the Galaxy film. The new DC film is directed by Craig Gillespie, with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran producing. Supergirl stars Millie Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, who goes off-world seeking solace and comes across a range of quirky allies and enemies.

This intergalactic adventure opens the door for Supergirl to continue a familiar hallmark from James Gunn's films, and a merchandise drop has proven the movie will continue the trend. The first round of Funko Pop! Vinyl figures for Supergirl have revealed one intriguing design of "Kara Zor-El with Cedric." Imagery reveals Cedric to be a small bug-like alien with big blue-rimmed eyes and a curl on its head.

Cedric has not been featured in any promos or footage for Supergirl so far, so it's unclear what sort of role it will play in the story. That said, Cedric's appearance as a companion to Kara's Pop Vinyl suggests the two will have the most interactions.

Funko

As far as DC Comics lore goes, there's seemingly no counterpart for Cedric, nor has it been introduced anywhere else in the DCU, meaning the small alien creature is likely an original invention for Supergirl. Those who are familiar with James Gunn's work, however, shouldn't be surprised at Cedric's introduction, as the director almost always includes some form of cute alien creature in his superhero films.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gunn introduced fans to Rocket Raccoon and Groot, two unlikely alien heroes whose baby forms instantly became fan-favorites thanks to their adorableness and charm. Gunn's The Suicide Squad continuation featured an array of quirky characters, but a short scene in Jotunheim featuring the cute-looking alien jellyfish creatures, the Clyrax, interacting with King Shark quickly stole the audience's hearts.

Marvel Studios

Then, most recently, in Superman, James Gunn continued this trend of adorable and quirky alien beings, introducing Baby Joey into the fold. The tiny green alien baby was the offspring of Metamorpho, whom Superman rescues while imprisoned in the pocket universe. Like Cedric, Baby Joey also received his own merchandise and Pop Vinyl figurine, packaged with Metamorpho.

DC Studios

While Gunn isn't directing Supergirl, he is a producer on it for DC Studios and is responsible for ensuring it integrates properly into the DCU. While it is unclear how Cedric came to be in the film, it seems like something ripped straight from the James Gunn playbook, which has been a consistent theme across the director's superhero films over the past 12 years and will remain a hallmark moving forward in the DCU.

Supergirl will be released in theatres on June 26, 2026. The movie adapts the iconic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arc, and stars Alcock alongside Jason Momoa as Lobo, Eve Ridley as Ruthye, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

What Role Does Cedric Play in Supergirl?

DC Studios

Cedric appears to be a brand new character revealed by this merchandise, so the small alien creature has a clean slate when it comes to what role it's playing in the new DCU film. Fans have been quick to point out Star Wars comparisons with Cedric, suggesting the adorable creature could fill a Baby Yoda or Babu Frik-type role.

Unlike Superman, Supergirl is mostly an intergalactic adventure, following Kara on a planet-hopping route of grief and revenge. This will bring her into contact with a variety of extraterrestrial species; it's just a question of which one Cedric will belong to and whether it's for a brief but impactful cameo or a more regular role as part of Kara's crew.

Of course, Supergirl already has the adorableness factor covered thanks to Krypto the Superdog (who also appears in puppy form in the film). But with Krypto in mortal danger throughout Supergirl, it seems the film may call on characters like Cedric to fill the void.