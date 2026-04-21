DC Studios Just Set the Stage For The DCU’s Own Magneto & Professor X Rivalry

James Gunn's DC Studios is striking while the iron is hot by fast-tracking a sequel to 2025's Superman. Man of Tomorrow will bring back most of the heroes fans grew to love from the first film and toss a few new ones into the mix, including John Stewart and Maxima, played by Andor's Adria Arjona. While getting the band back together is par for the course in the superhero world, what isn't is bringing a villain back for another go and turning them into a rival straight out of an X-Men comic.

Typically, a bad guy fails spectacularly in a comic book movie and either dies or disappears off-screen, never to be heard from again. But Lex Luthor isn't an average evildoer; his drive is second to none. Nicholas Hoult's character is returning for Man of Tomorrow, and he's set to be the co-lead of the film alongside David Corenswet's Kryptonian.

The two characters will have to bury the hatchet because a new threat is headed toward Earth: Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger. Despite never appearing in a live-action Superman movie, the android from Colu has remained one of the hero's most important villains, mainly because of his connection to Krypton.

James Gunn

Brainiac's role in Krypton's destruction is going to fire up Superman something fierce. Luthor, on the other hand, will be motivated by his own personal interests, which all reside on Earth. He'll have to get the Man of Steel to focus on protecting humanity, not getting revenge. But the unlikely duo will surely have different plans of attack.

Gunn already teased the disconnect between Luthor and Superman in his filming announcement for Man of Tomorrow. In the image, which appears to be from the VanKull prison set, a chessboard is visible.

DC Comics

Of course, it's no surprise that someone as smart as Luthor plays the strategy game, especially while he has downtime in prison. His comic counterpart has taken up the hobby before, even facing off against the Man of Steel a few times. The real mystery is now whether Gunn will have his version of Superman, who isn't known for being booksmart, join his arch-nemesis for a game and pave the way for them to become the DC Universe's version of Professor X and Magneto.

James Gunn Could Be Bringing Some Marvel Flair to Lex Luthor's DCU Story

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Whether it's in the comics, in animation, or on the big screen, Magneto always starts as an enemy of the X-Men. He uses his control over metal to wreak havoc all across the world, wanting to cause distress for the humans who believe mutants are less than. However, after receiving a beating or two from Charles Xavier's merry band of heroes, common ground starts to reveal itself.

In a good chunk of the Fox movies, Xavier would sit down with his old friend after the fighting was over and play a game of chess. Their dialogue would be telling one story, while their moves on the board told another. And by the end of the match, they'd both conclude that they need one another around to check their worst impulses and provide a different perspective.

With so much on the line in Man of Tomorrow, Gunn is giving Superman the same choice that Professor X has faced countless times: put the shoe on the other foot, or face complete annihilation. It's not like Superman has to like working with Luthor, but he will have to learn to accept the value he brings to the table.

There are also sure to be opportunities throughout the film when Superman will have the urge to appeal to Lex's humanity and try to put him on a better path. Those olive branches are likely to be cut down. They might not die in vain, though, as Magneto, on more than one occasion, came to his rival's aid because he had respect for him, no matter their differences.

What may end up happening in Man of Tomorrow is that Lex starts to be more vulnerable with the alien he once tried to kill, leaving the door just open enough for it to make sense when he comes back to help the DCU's heroes in another crisis down the line.