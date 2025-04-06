DC Studios Unveils First-Ever DCU Green Lantern Merch (Photos)

It may not enable fans to manifest complex energy constructs, but they will soon be able to take a very special ring from Superman home in the form of all-new merchandise.

James Gunn's Superman, set to well and truly kick off Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, will soar into cinemas on July 11. But the Big, Blue Boy Scout won't be the only hero in Metropolis. The movie will also feature the likes of Metamorpho, Hawkgirl, and the most prickly member of the Green Lantern Corps: Guy Gardner.

DCU Green Lantern Power Ring Replica Releasing Soon

Recently, a product listing for a DCU Green Lantern Ring replica popped on Gamestop's online retail site. The page in question has since been taken down, but intrepid DC fans were able to capture images of the item before they were removed.

This ring stands as the very first piece of merchandise for any Green Lantern-affiliated character from the DCU.

The packaging for the replica prop comes packaged in a bright blue box with the Superman S shield on the front. Perhaps surprisingly, the Green Lantern emblem is shown much smaller in the upper right-hand corner of the box.

Also included is a certificate of authenticity, printed with the following text:

"This document certifies that this Green Lantern Ring was inspired by 'DC Studios' Superman.' This officially licensed collectible ring was manufactured by licensee Salesone, LLC."

SalesOne International is a jewelry company that specializes in necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more, inspired by popular franchises. In fact, SalesOne previously produced collectible jewelry and keychains modeled after the Scarab from another DC film project, Blue Beetle.

In most depictions, the standard Lantern ring is a mostly uniform design throughout the Corps and is usually entirely green-colored. But in the DCU, there looks to be variety among the rings worn by their many bearers.

Guy's has a raw, iron-like look to the band. And the power ring seen on Hal Jordan's finger in the recent first look for Lanterns (where Guy Gardner is confirmed to crop up again after Superman) has been made in different design entirely.

The Green Lantern Ring was based upon the one worn by Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner from his appearance in Superman. Audiences caught a glimpse of Guy in action during Superman's first trailer from December 2024.

Observant trailer viewers have noticed that Guy may be firing an energy beam out of his ring directed toward Superman himself. The Green Lantern Corps member has been speculated to be a part of a privately owned and funded superhero team, which could put him at odds with Clark.

It's presently unknown if Gardner will lend his power ring and imagination to the fight against Superman's foes (Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is the only of Superman's major villains whose identity and actor have been confirmed.)

The pricing and release date for SalesOne's Green Lantern Ring hasn't been made available yet; It seems that Gamestop listed the product prematurely.

However, DC devotees can rest firmly assured that this ring will be far from the only piece of tie-in merchandise that will be offered for Superman.