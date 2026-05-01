DC Studios Boss Hints At Major DCEU Villain’s Return In 2027

Creature Commandos might be bringing back a familiar DCEU villain based on a major hint from the episode title of Season 2's premiere in 2027. Creature Commandos Season 1 featured a strong roster of villains for Task Force M to contend with, such as the Amazonian sorceress, Circe, Clayface, and the overarching big bad, Princess Ilana Rostovic from Pokolistan. Season 2 is expected to introduce new villains alongside a fresh lineup of the titular team led by The Bride, and it seems that their new mission will be eerily similar to one of Task Force X's previous adventures.

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey officially revealed the episode title of Season 2, Episode 1 as "Starry Night," presumably hinting at the return of Starro the Conqueror, a DCEU villain that previously appeared in The Suicide Squad.

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Lorey also ramped up anticipation for Creature Commandos Season 2 in 2027 in his social media post, teasing that the upcoming batch of episodes is "becoming something really special:"

"I promised a “starry little surprise” so here you go, the title page of the first script. 'Creature Commandos' season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I’ll spotlight over the next few weeks!"

Starro appeared as the primary antagonist in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad as "Project Starfish," a captured alien who went on to escape and wreak havoc in Corto Maltese. Given that Starro died at the end of the 2021 DCEU movie, it remains to be seen how exactly the villain could end up returning in Creature Commandos Season 2.

It's worth noting that Creature Commandos did include a reference to Starro and Project Starfish in Season 1, confirming that most of The Suicide Squad is canon to the DCU. Peacemaker Season 2 doubled it down by heavily including Rick Flag Jr.'s death as part of its plot.

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Some have theorized that Starro did not actually die at the end of The Suicide Squad, and another government organization may have swooped in to revive the alien and possibly use it again as a weapon. Others have claimed that some of its remnant spores must have found a way to regrow the main Starro, leading to its return to the DCU.

Another prevailing theory is that the title of Creature Commandos Season 2, Episode 1 actually refers to Jarro, a heroic clone of Starro the Conqueror created from a surviving genetic sample of the original alien.

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In DC Comics, following the redemption of the original Starro by sacrificing itself to save the universe, Batman acquired a tissue sample from it for study. The cells would then regenerate and grow into a small, sentient being that unexpectedly viewed Batman as his father.

It also came to a point that Jarro wanted to become Batman's greatest Robin ever, eventually serving as a loyal ally to the Justice League. Some of Jarro's powers include telepathy, mind control, and regeneration. The character's existence proved that Starro's species isn't inherently evil.

Creature Commandos Season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2027.

Why Jarro (Not Starro) Fits In Creature Commandos Season 2

Jarro's inclusion in Creature Commandos Season 2 would be a perfect fit because it delivers a run, heartfelt, and unexpected twist while also carrying over remnants of Starro without retreading the same giant alien threat.

It's possible that Jarro is an alien who needs to be saved rather than eliminated, prompting Amanda Waller to send Task Force M to retrieve him before it's too late. Doing this would flip the script on what happened in The Suicide Squad in the DCEU.

Given Jarro's potential inclusion, there is a strong chance that he would end up becoming a member of the Creature Commandos, slotting himself seamlessly into the ranks of The Bride, Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel, G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and the returning King Shark. Jarro can also add the crazy comic relief that the team is known for, which is right up in the alley of Gunn's DCU.

Overall, Jarro being potentially added in Creature Commandos Season 2 as a member of the team has a deeper meaning because it perfectly echoes the central theme of redemption that defines Task Force M.