Dave Bautista Admits He'd Be Miserable Doing a Drax Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios has a packed line-up of Disney+ series ahead of them to expand the MCU in new and interesting ways. While some of these will introduce brand-new characters to the universe like Ironheart and Moon Knight, others will see some fan-favorite stars returning to take the lead in their own adventures.

Of all the many corners of the MCU, the Guardians of the Galaxy will certainly have the most unique presence on the service. The galaxy-saving team will lead Marvel's first Holiday Special in Fall 2022, and the legendary seedling Groot will star in a series of animated shorts in I Am Groot.

Despite these two confirmed projects, plenty of Guardians fans are continuing to call for the team to be further represented on the streaming giant with a major blockbuster series for at least one of the characters.

BAUTISTA SHUTS DOWN DRAX DISNEY+ SERIES

Marvel

During an interview with JoBlo discussing his upcoming project Army of the Dead, Drax actor Dave Bautista shared his thoughts on Marvel's Disney+ series' and explained why he wouldn't want to star in one himself.

The former wrestler revealed his initial frustration that “not one Guardians character got a TV show” since there are “so many interesting characters in that world”:

“Yeah, I was shocked. I got on my Twitter for a second and started to bash them for not making-like, not one Guardians [of the Galaxy] character got a TV show. Like, how does that happen? There’s so many interesting characters in that world. I just don’t get it.”

However, it seems that after some thought Bautista realized he doesn't know “what they have planned” in giving shows to “all their marquee characters”:

“But, then I thought, I don’t know what they have in mind and I don’t know what they have planned, I get that they take all their marquee characters and they gave them shows, so I don’t want to take away from that just ‘cause I’m bitter that nobody from our series [got one].”

In a statement that will prove disappointing to many fans, Bautista went on to reveal that if he was offered the lead of a series, he “wouldn't do it” as he “would be miserable.” The MCU's ironically invisible star explained that playing Drax in a TV series would be a “make-up nightmare” and he wouldn't want to sign on to a series where he would be “in that make-up every day”:

“Honestly, if they offered me a series, I wouldn’t do it. Not a chance in hell would I do a TV series playing Drax. That is a make-up nightmare. I would be miserable. Yeah, that make-up isn’t fun. It’s awful, so I’m not gonna sign up to do a series where I’m in that make-up every day."

WHICH GUARDIANS COULD JOIN THE DISNEY+ WORLD?

Based on this interview, Dave Bautista has made it clear that he isn't looking to take on the commitment that comes with a Marvel Studios Disney+ series, so which Guardians characters could?

Given Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is already the lead character of the theatrical ensemble, it would be an odd decision for him to take on an episodic project, especially with the actor's busy Hollywood schedule.

An obvious option would be a team-up series of the franchise's two iconic CGI heroes Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Prior to meeting Star-Lord and joining the Guardians, the duo was traveling the universe, committing crimes, and picking up bounties, a premise that would make for a fun prequel adventure.

However, the expansive VFX requirements could get in the way of this becoming a reality as six episodes of cosmic effects and CGI leads would likely require a huge budget, even by Disney's standards. If the studio was willing to take the gamble, it could prove to be one of Disney+'s most valuable ventures yet due to the cute and hilarious duo's family-friendly appeal and insane popularity.

Alternatively, if Marvel Studios were looking for a more serious project that could add to the story of its biggest villain. Gamora and Nebula leading a prequel series exploring their time with Thanos could have great potential.

The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 introduced fans to an entirely new team led by Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogord. The star-studded line-up featured many other legendary actors like Michelle Yeoh, Michael Rosenbaum, Ving Rhames, and Miley Cyrus.

Stallone's team assembled in honor of the fallen Yondu in a post-credits scene to the film, setting them up to play a role in the future. As the Rocky actor recently confirmed he won't be involved in the upcoming Creed 3, his schedule seems open for him to return in a major MCU project, be it a film or series.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is currently in production on a Peacemaker series starring John Cena in the titular role for HBO Max. It would be interesting to see if, much like he has done at DC, the director would be willing to take on another Marvel project in a Disney+ spin-off to his highly-regarded franchise.

Drax and the rest of the team will next appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special that will release in Holiday 2022, exclusively on Disney+.