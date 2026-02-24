Darth Maul Actor Reveals Savage Opress’ Key Role In Shadow Lord

Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer revealed the unexpected role of Savage Opress in Maul: Shadow Lord despite the character's death. Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced Savage Opress as a Force-sensitive Dathomirian Zabrak and Maul's biological older brother. As a warrior, Savage Opress is a force to be reckoned with in the galaxy far, far away, especially after he was imbued with a dark magic upgrade by Mother Talzin to make him immensely powerful. However, Opress was killed by Emperor Palpatine in battle, and Maul witnessed everything before his brother died in his arms.

Ahead of Maul: Shadow Lord's release on Disney+ later this year, Sam Witwer spoke with Star Wars Insider (via Star Wars Holocron) to explain how Savage Opress would still play a key role in the 2026 Clone Wars spinoff, pointing out that Maul is still "thinking about his brother" at this stage in the timeline as he rediscovers who he really is:

"He’s exploring who he is and also thinking about his brother, Savage Opress, his first apprentice and family."

The Star Wars voice actor also reflected on Maul's journey in Shadow Lord, confirming that the once loyal member of the Sith has now realized that he failed Savage as a brother:

"Did he treat him as well as he should’ve, considering how loyal Savage was? No. But now he’s finally assessing that and realizing, ‘I failed him.’"

Star Wars

Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) is perhaps one of the most tragic figures in Star Wars lore, and someone who at least deserves to appear in the live-action format sooner rather than later. The confirmation that Savage will still play a key role is an exciting prospect because it offers many storytelling opportunities that would further flesh out Maul's arc in the upcoming spinoff.

Maul: Shadow Lord is set to continue the story of Maul following the events of The Clone Wars as he tries to rebuild his criminal empire amid the ongoing onslaught of the Galactic Empire. The upcoming spinoff is set to have a two-episode premiere on April 6, with its finale poised to premiere during Star Wars Day on May 4.

How Savage Opress Fits in Maul: Shadow Lord (Theory)

Star Wars

While he is confirmed to be dead during the events of Maul: Shadow Lord, Savage Opress can still play a key role by becoming a crucial element in Maul's internal reflection and regret over his death. Given that Sam Witwer already confirmed that Maul felt he had failed his brother after his death, it makes perfect sense for Savage to be part of flashbacks or even Force-related visions, as it adds emotional depth to a compelling character like Maul.

Savage's death in The Clone Wars was a pivotal moment in Maul's journey because it amplified his hatred toward Emperor Palpatine and the Galactic Empire. As a result, his ongoing quest to seek revenge against Palpatine harbors a deeper meaning because Maul is not only fighting for himself but for his late brother as well.

Maul's unresolved grief from Savage's death could also propel him to make crucial decisions that could benefit him in the long run instead of making impulsive and wrong ones.

The fact that Maul also has a new apprentice in the spinoff in the form of Rook Vast (voiced by Hera Syndulla voice actress Vanessa Marshall) creates an opportunity for the titular Force user to redeem himself by making sure to protect her no matter what the cost entails.