Here's When Dark Matter Season 2's Release Is Now Expected

The production of Dark Matter Season 2 will help give fans an idea of when the next new episode will premiere on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+'s Dark Matter follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist who is thrust into a dangerous multiverse after being abducted by an alternate version of himself.

The series explores themes of identity, choice, and the road not taken, blending high-stakes action with deep philosophical questions. With its gripping narrative and strong performances by leads Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, fans can't wait for Season 2.

Production on Dark Matter Season 2 has been underway since February 10, with creator Blake Crouch sharing a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate the start.

Since then, there hasn't been any official update, but one can assume that shooting is going well, with Crouch's new vision coming to life.

If Dark Matter Season 2 follows a similar timeline to Season 1, production could wrap by mid-to-late summer.

Season 1, which filmed from October 2022 to April 2023, took just over a year to reach audiences, premiering in May 2024.

Based on Apple TV+'s release history, fans might expect Season 2 to debut around mid-2025. While no official release date has been announced, the ongoing production suggests more updates could arrive in the coming months.

Season 1, Episode 9, completed this version of Jason's (and his world's) arc, similar to the novel that it's based on. However, this is where the story ends in Crouch's literary work, meaning Season 2 of the series isn't based on any past material.

What is Dark Matter Season 2 About?

The short answer is: there's no way of knowing what it's about. Dark Matter Season 2 will be the first time Blake Crouch has continued this story since the novel was released in 2016. This is both an exciting and scary prospect, given the track history of TV shows moving past the original material.

Season 1 ended with Jason and his family escaping into a new universe, but the consequences of existing in a reality where they don't belong could create unexpected challenges. The multiversal versions of Jason may not be finished with him yet, potentially finding new ways to pursue him across dimensions.

One theory suggests that Jason could modify the box to be mobile, allowing access to entirely new worlds rather than just those in the same fixed location. This innovation could introduce uncharted territories, possibly even extending the show's sci-fi elements into space.

Additionally, Season 2 might delve deeper into the psychological toll of Jason's choices and whether his family can truly find peace.

Dark Matter Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.