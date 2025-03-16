March 21 Will Be a Bittersweet Day for Severance Fans

Severance fans have waited a long time for more from the Apple TV+ series, but March heralds a bittersweet day for fans of the series

Adam Scott leads the high-concept sci-fi series as an employee of the fictional Lumon Corporation who undergoes a controversial procedure to separate his work memories from his personal ones.

The first season of Severance was widely acclaimed by fans for its creativity and its engaging mysteries, many of which are only getting better in Season 2.

Why March 21 is Pivotal For Severance

Apple TV+

Season 2 of Severance debuted after a frustratingly long time on January 17, 2025, but fans of the show should keep an eye on March 21 as a big day for the series.

Friday, March 21, 2025, marks the date that Season 2 Episode 10 of Severance (aka the season finale) streams on Apple TV+.

This will conclude the two-month-long run of the anticipated sci-fi series making it a bittersweet affair as viewers will no doubt experience a high-stakes finale episode, but will then be left with no more Severance episodes for the foreseeable future.

The second season of Severance has hit all-time highs for the Apple TV+ show, with critics praising the new episodes across the board (97% on Rotten Tomatoes) and discussion about the show dominating social media.

Episodes in Season 2 like "Chikhai Bardo" (which gave new insight into Gemma and Cold Harbor) have been touted as series highs for Severance, with experimentation in cinematography and story breaking the mold for the show, along with praised performances for Dichen Lachman and Adam Scott.

The mystery around Helly/Helena, played by Britt Lower, and the real work of the Lumon corporation have also been the subject of much attention this season, with fans eagerly attaching to the storylines and theorizing about where they could lead.

How exactly it will all pan out is a secret Severance will probably hold until the end of its run, but at least some answers (and plenty more questions) will be revealed on March 21 in the Season 2 finale.

When Can Fans Expect More Severance Episodes?

Season 3 of Severance has not been officially greenlit as yet by Apple TV+, but Ben Stiller revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that a writer's room for the next season is underway, which is a positive sign for the show's future.

The actor also told the outlet he hoped it would not be another three-year wait between seasons, meaning Severance Season 3 should hopefully arrive sometime before 2028.

Apple TV+ will host a Severance Season 2 finale event on March 22 in Los Angeles, with the cast and producers in attendance, which may bring some answers to questions raised in the finale, as well as potentially some news on future seasons.

