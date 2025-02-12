Dark Matter Season 2 Reveals First Set Photo Amid Production Start

Dark Matter Season 2 kicked off production with a new set photo, showing work on the series has yet again begun.

The Apple TV+ sci-fi series based on Balke Crouch's novel of the same name aired its first season in May 2024, earning critical praise for its mind-bending multiversal plot and edge-of-the-seat stakes.

Despite the first season adapting all of Crouch's Dark Matter, Season 2 was greenlit, picking up this brainy science fiction story starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly.

Dark Matter Season 2 Kicks Off Production

Dark Matter

A new Dark Matter Season 2 photo was shared, offering fans a first look at the set as production on the series officially kicks off.

The images were posted on Instagram by the author of the Dark Matter novel Blake Crouch, showing him standing with star Joel Edgerton in what seems to be a wooden doorway.

Crouch's photos came with the caption, "Day One of principal photography on Dark Matter Season 2!!! Let’s go!!!," officially ringing in production getting started on the show's sophomore effort.

Blake Crouch

After the series was greenlit for Season 2 back in August 2024, this marks the first major public milestone for the series, and a couple of potential hints at when the series may end up being released.

Season 1 of the series (which tackled the entirety of Crouch's 2016 novel), officially kicked off filming in October 2022, before coming to Apple TV+ 17 months later in May 2024.

Black Crouch

That production-start-to-release window may have been extended due to shooting during the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as the great shuffle that happened at many studios following the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, so looking ahead, fans may be able to expect a bit of a leaner turnaround.

Even something closer to 12-14 months between filming getting started and its eventual debut feels about natural for a series like Dark Matter. If Season 2 were to follow that sort of production/post-production pipeline then a release somewhere in the first half of 2026 feels completely doable.

What Could Happen in Dark Matter Season 2?

Some may be worried about the idea of Dark Matter getting a Season 2 considering the first batch of episodes already explored the entirety of its source material.

However, while most of the time those worries are warranted in situations like this, Dark Matter is a bit of a unique circumstance, as author Black Crouch also happens to serve as the showrunner and executive producer of the series that adapted his novel.

This means that Crouch will be intrinsically involved in the creation of Season 2, and could serve as the sequel to his 2016 novel that he never got to write.

Season 1 (and the end of the Dark Matter book) concluded with Joel Edgerton's Jason taking his family to another universe so that they could be safe from the multiversal version (or versions) of himself that had trailed them throughout the first batch of episodes.

A second season could potentially explore this alternate version of Edgerton's on-screen physicist somehow pursuing this prime version of the character again, bending the very laws of physics in order to get there.

It may also deal with the consequences of Jason's actions to end Season 1. Surely, there are some sort of universal consequences for existing in a reality from which a person does not originate.

These sorts of cosmic side effects could add an interesting twist to the Dark Matter formula established in Season 1.

Dark Matter is now streaming on Apple TV+.