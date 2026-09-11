Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's New Supernatural Villain Is Exactly What the Show Needs

Marvel Television is taking the right steps to keep Daredevil: Born Again fresh and interesting for fans with Season 3 by introducing a new supernatural villain. Born Again has been a wildly successful and beloved MCU series on Disney+ during its first two seasons, notably following a specific formula that makes the show feel more grounded and realistic. However, to prevent the show from becoming stale, Marvel Television and the creative minds behind Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 are about to bring in the supernatural.

Set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's production confirmed that Elodie Yung will reprise her role as Elektra in the MCU show's upcoming installment. Yung first played the character in Netflix's Marvel universe, appearing in Daredevil and The Defenders. Technically, Elektra is known as more of an anti-hero, but in the Netflix shows, she also acted as a villain. Since she is entirely tied to the supernatural, Born Again is finally incorporating it into its episodes, which opens up a lot of doors for the future.

No one exactly knows what role Elektra is going to play in Born Again Season 3, but her inclusion does present some interesting possibilities. For example, the simple fact that she will be featured in the series means Marvel Television will begin incorporating some supernatural elements into the show. It is worth noting that at one point, Born Again executive producer Aaron Moorhead stated that the show was special since it was more street-level and didn't include anything supernatural, but that has seemingly changed.

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In a way, bringing Elektra in and opening the door for the supernatural side of the MCU to thrive will make Born Again feel more like the original Daredevil series that was on Netflix. That show had no problem utilizing the supernatural, and fans still hold it in high regard compared to other superhero movies and TV shows; making Born Again feel more like that show is not a bad thing.

Elektra's comeback will also directly affect the returns of other supernatural characters tied to Daredevil and the Defenders, such as Iron Fist. It has already been confirmed that Danny Rand (Iron Fist) will have a role in Born Again Season 3, but considering Elektra is also coming back, that should help Iron Fist's inclusion feel more natural.

If there were only going to be one character tied to the supernatural in Season 3, they would undoubtedly feel out of place. However, since multiple main characters will be in that situation, everything should flow more smoothly.

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It is also worth mentioning Elektra's ties to the Hand. The Hand is a criminal organization that was featured in Netflix's Marvel universe. However, the Hand also appeared as a major antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Elektra is deeply tied to the Hand, as it was established in the Netflix universe that the Hand regards her as the Black Sky, meaning that she was/is worshipped by the Hand and is meant to lead the entire clan. Assuming that remains the case, Elektra's presence in Born Again Season 3 would help the show feel more connected to the rest of the MCU, particularly Brand New Day.

How Elektra's Marvel Return Impacts the MCU's Future

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Elektra coming back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will have a major impact on the upcoming installment of the Disney+ show and set up the episodes to tap into the supernatural. However, it is also important to realize that Elektra's role in Born Again could affect how the supernatural side of the MCU's future will operate, as it seems as though that is a direction Marvel wants to go in.

For example, since Elektra is intrinsically tied to the Hand, it is possible (almost a guarantee) that the Hand will return to the MCU at some point. If the organization returns in Born Again Season 3, it will have been showcased in two of the most recent MCU projects. Most of the time, when a character or group of characters appears in multiple titles around the same time, it indicates they are important and will continue to pop up in the near future.

It is also important to note that Born Again Season 3 could just be the beginning of Elektra's story and character arc in the MCU. Depending on how Marvel wants to utilize her, she could receive her own spin-off project on Disney+, or, at the very least, make appearances in other future MCU shows and/or movies.