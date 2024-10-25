Since the very beginning, Danmachi has been teasing a connection between Freya and Syr, but no one could have expected it to get this deep.

Freya and Syr have been a part of the ongoing anime adaptation (which also goes by the name Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) since early on in the series.

Freya, voiced by Yōko Hikasa (who played Atom in Netflix's Pluto series), was introduced as the show's primary antagonist, sensing the power of series protagonist Bell and scheming to make him fall for her to use his abilities for herself.

Meanwhile, Syr has appeared in several episodes as a waitress at the Hostess of Fertility where she has made lunches for Bell to hopefully woo him.

The Syr and Freya Danmachi Connection Explained

Danmachi

The latest episode of Danmachi (Season 5, Episode 4) finally revealed the deep connection between characters Freya and Syr.

Season 5 has seen Syr and series protagonist Bell adventuring together, as the pair try to evade the ruthless grasp of the maniacal Freya Familia.

After months of teases, the pair finally seem to be falling for each other, as Syr sees Bell as the protector she has always longed for in the dangerous world of dungeoneering.

However, that is when an earth-shattering twist comes into play.

Following one of the most devastating attacks seen yet by the evil Freya Familia, the true nature of Syr's intentions is revealed, pulling the curtain back on who the young, seemingly unassuming waitress actually is.

In actuality, the girl traveling with Bell is Freya in disguise as Syr, and the two women are the same.

While it is unclear if Syr's feelings also translate over to Freya, what is known is that Bell has been traveling with one of his greatest enemies this entire time.

It is then explained in the episode that Syr and Freya were, at one point, two separate beings; however, that is no longer the case. As children Freya met with Syr and offered her a deal, asking for her name in exchange for allowing Syr to take on a new life as the goddess attendant and fellow Freya Familia member, Horn.

From there on out, whenever Freya wanted to change form into Syr, Syr's consciousness would then be transferred to this Horn being until Fray was done with her body.

Freya and Syr have long been speculated to be connected somehow, but this official confirmed it. The pair shared similar qualities at times, both sporting the same greyish hair and eyes.

The episode ends with Syr/Freya again laying her feelings for Bell out on the table, which the young adventurer does not seem to reciprocate.

Bell then abandons Syr, leaving her walking alone in the pouring rain as he continues his quest to build his internal power.

Danmachi is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

