Cold Feet (aka Kalte Füße), a German comedy released in 2018, has captured the attention of U.S. audiences, leading many to wonder how to watch it online.

Despite being released seven years ago, Cold Feet has been thrust back into the spotlight after several scenes from the film started to pick up steam on TikTok (which has been a common occurrence as of late with other viral hits like the Accused TV series and its steamy robot scene).

The movie follows a small-time burglar, Denis, who, thanks to a freak snowstorm, is stuck inside the house of one of his potential victims. Forced to pose as a live-in nurse, Denis starts to harbor feelings for Charlotte, the daughter of the man he was trying to rob while avoiding being sussed out.

How To Watch Cold Feet Online

Cold Feet

American fans are eager to know if there is a way to watch Cold Feet (Kalte Füße) footage online.

The German-language film is not currently available on American streaming services or cannot be purchased digitally in the U.S., making it challenging for fans stateside to experience the unique cat-and-mouse comedy. However, it is not impossible.

Those looking to watch this viral crime-thriller-turned-romance can do so with the help of a VPN.

The movie is available as a part of Germany's Netflix catalog, meaning U.S. cinephiles can access the film by using a virtual private network, masking their IP address and fooling the service into thinking they are in the film's native country.

Cold Feet is also available for digital purchase in Germany, meaning VPN users could purchase/rent the film if that is how they want to go.

Here is a list of several VPN services with subscription plans that should work with Netflix:

It is worth noting that just because Cold Feet is not streaming in the U.S. now does not mean it never will.

These various content platforms typically keep up with what is trending online and (if the demand is big enough) can try to add these ultra-viral titles to their portfolios—just look at something like Godzilla: Minus One as an example.

If the Cold Feet hype continues with fans passing its various romance scenes online, perhaps an American streamer will take notice and do its best to bring the film overseas.

In the meantime, several scenes from the film can be watched for free on YouTube. See below for clips from the movie:

Cold Feet trailer:

"Charlotte Has a Breakdown" clip:

"Charlotte and Denis Get Closer" clip:

"Charlotte and Sebastian in the Police Academy" clip:

"Denis with his Mother" clip:

Cold Feet is streaming only on Netflix Germany.