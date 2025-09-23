Cobweb Movie: Sarah's Monster Face Isn't Based on a Spider After All

Cobweb's wild ending revealed Sarah's terrifying monster face, but what's more shocking is that it wasn't based on a spider at all. The 2023 horror movie from Samuel Bodin follows the story of an introverted young boy named Peter who has been hearing mysterious noises from his home's walls. His curiosity led him to discover a sinister secret, as it turned out that he had a hidden sister named Sarah who was trapped inside the wall.

Much of the movie revolves around Peter's quest to uncover the truth about Sarah, why his parents trapped her inside the wall, and the significance of spiders. Interest in Cobweb has dialed up even further after it started streaming on Netflix on September 19, 2025. The movie is currently sitting at the number 6 spot on Netflix's Top 10 U.S. Movie Charts.

Cobweb stars Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman, and The Boys star Antony Starr. It had a limited theatrical release on July 21, 2023.

Who Is Sarah the Sister In Cobweb?

Cobweb revealed that Sarah is Peter's long-lost eldest sister, who was trapped in the basement by their parents after they decided they did not want her anymore. Sarah told Peter that she waited for him to get older before she reached out to him, knowing that he might be the key to her escape.

Sarah unveiled the whole truth to Peter: it turned out that their parents, Carol and Mark, chose Halloween as the day of her "disappearance," and she warned her brother that they are evil and he might be their next target. Cobweb also confirmed that Sarah killed a random trick-or-treater, but their parents covered it all up and disposed of her body in their garden.

Sarah has a two-part plan in Cobweb: convince Peter that their parents are evil and ultimately escape from her basement cell. Sarah's plan ultimately worked after Peter slipped rat poison into their parents' food, which instantly killed Mark. As for Carol, she accidentally stabbed herself with a kitchen knife after Peter kicked her down the stairs.

While Sarah started as an ally to Peter, Cobweb's ending revealed her true nature after her brother managed to get her out. Although she had a little girl's voice while she was behind the walls, Sarah's true form was ultimately revealed as she became more monstrous and terrifying.

While Sarah's body is shaped like a human's, what stood out the most was the fact that her face has glowing eyes and razor-sharp teeth. Not only that, but her long hair is full of spiders. She also exhibits superhuman strength and agility while also exhibiting spider-like movements as she chases Peter's bullies throughout the house.

Aleksandra Dragova physically portrayed Sarah in Cobweb. The actress is also a stunt coordinator who worked on various films like Subservience, The Expendables 4, and Memory.

Meanwhile, Debra Wilson lent her voice to the character while she was behind the walls. Wilson is best known for her roles in Over the Hedge, Batman: The Enemy Within, and, most recently, Eyes of Wakanda.

Olivia Sussman voiced a younger Sarah in Cobweb.

Cobweb Movie's Face Is Truly Terrifying

Sarah's exile in the basement due to her disfigured and terrifying monstrous face allowed her to adapt her spider-like movements. Carol and Mark's years of abuse and torture against Sarah allowed her to adjust and learn how to climb and consume anything in her path by using her razor-sharp teeth.

Cobweb didn't actually reveal why Sarah's face looks monstrous. She only mentioned to Peter that she was "born this way," making it more horrific for the viewers. The fact that she was born with a deformity, combined with the years of abuse and isolation, turned Sarah into a monster capable of brutally killing her enemies.

Cobweb's ending showed Sarah trapping Peter in her basement pit, and this act was driven by jealousy because she knew her brother had a much better life than her. Despite that, Peter's teacher, Miss Devine, went out of her way to save Peter, and she also discovered the uncomfortable truth about Sarah.

By working together, Miss Devine and Peter managed to defeat Sarah and trap her once again in her old basement prison. While Peter technically won his battle with his dangerous sister, the trauma still lingered within him, with the final shot of Cobweb showing Peter's hallucination of Sarah still haunting him in his bedroom.

Cobweb's ending implied that Peter's trauma will always be there, and it's not just because of seeing Sarah's terrifying face; it was mainly due to his actions of killing his parents, mostly due to his sister's manipulation.