Every Upcoming Chris Evans Movie and TV Show Releasing In 2023 & Beyond

Chris Evans is one of the most iconic superhero actors of all time. Not only because of his spectacular, star-spangled run as Captain America in the MCU but also as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in two Fantastic 4 films. And there's so much more to look forward to.

Evans' career has been active since the late 1990s, but recently since his departure from Marvel, he's had an up-and-down experience.

His devious role as Ransom Drysdale in 2019's Knives Out was a stand-out performance, but when he reunited with co-star Ana De Armas in Apple TV+'s Ghosted, it wasn't the same success.

His stardom is palpable, but navigating his future without (or possibly with) Marvel will be a key to his future acting success.

Chris Evans' Next Movies & TV Shows

1.) Red One

Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios' upcoming 2023 release, Red One, stars Chris Evans alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One is an action-adventure Christmas tale that the studios and creative team hope can expand into a holiday franchise.

The film was shot in Atlanta from the end of 2022 to early 2023 and will release sometime this year.

2.) Pain Hustlers

Netflix

Releasing to Netflix on October 23, 2023, Pain Hustlers stars Emily Blunt alongside Evans.

The film is a conspiracy drama directed by David Yates based on the 2018 New York Times article, "The Pain Hustlers."

The plot follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a high school dropout who secures employment at a struggling pharmaceutical startup located in a faded strip mall in Central Florida.

3.) Scott Pilgrim The Anime

Netflix

Making his return as Lucas Lee, Chris Evans will be voicing the character in the new Scott Pilgrim The Anime heading for Netflix.

2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a cult classic, and the re-imagined sequel is based on graphic novels drawn by Bryan Lee O'Malley. O'Malley is working with BenDavid Grabinski on writing and developing the series.

In an official statement via Netflix, O'Malley said, "The action scenes will blow your mind:"

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into this thing and we’re having the most fun making it. It’s hilarious. It’s emotional. It’s visually stunning. The action scenes will blow your mind. And there might be a few surprises along the way."

4.) Bermuda

Disney

As reported by Variety in 2020, Bermuda is a Bermuda Triangle action-adventure directed by Doctor Strange's Scott Derickson and stars Evans in the leading role.

This is a long-in-development project by Skydance, but the trail has gone cold since this initial report. Derickson may still be working on rewriting the script as the plot details are under wraps.

5.) Untitled Gene Kelly Project

Gene Kelly

Deadline reported in early 2022 that Chris Evans was set to play Gene Kelly — an American dancer and actor known for 1952's Singin' in the Rain — in an upcoming film.

The film was pitched as a young boy in 1952 who works on the MGM Lot and begins to create an imaginary friendship with the movie star Kelly (played by Evans) while working on his next movie.

Evans is said to have originated the idea of the film himself. Rian Johnson's T-Shirt is set to produce.

6.) Unknown Marvel Project (Rumored)

The Direct

In early 2021, reports started swirling that Steve Rogers aka Chris Evans wasn't finished in the MCU. Many fans wanted to see a series about him putting the Infinity Stones back or possibly a Nomad Disney+ series set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

The report indicated that Evans could return in a role similar to that of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark after Iron Man 3.

Soon after, Evans tweeted that the report was "News to [him.]," putting in doubt that a return was actually possible.

During a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Evan was asked about a possible return for Cap and said, "...it doesn’t quite feel right, right now."

Whether Evans ever returns as Steve Rogers remains a mystery, until then, he's got his hands full with a slew of other projects at various points in production.