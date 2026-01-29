Chicago PD Confirms 1 Main Character May Be Leaving the Series

Chicago PD Season 13, Episode 11 confirmed that Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) may be leaving the series after a life-changing revelation at the end of the episode. Atwater has been part of NBC's One Chicago series since Season 1, serving as a mainstay officer in the city's Intelligence Unit, headed by Captain Voight.

While Atwater has had his fair share of absences in Chicago PD's 13-year run, he has never had a prolonged one, and he always comes back. However, a new update in Season 13's latest episode may have sealed his departure from the series.

Is Kevin Atwater Leaving Chicago PD?

NBC

Chicago PD Season 13, Episode 11 ended with a major revelation involving Kevin Atwater after he received an unexpected visit from his former romantic interest and fellow police officer, Tasha Fox. The pair's romance was brief yet intense, but Tasha had to leave Chicago to pursue better opportunities in Miami in Season 13, Episode 5.

At the end of the episode, Atwater received life-changing news after Tasha returned to Chicago to inform him that she is pregnant and he is the father. Instead of being worried, he seems happy, and a move to Miami with her might be imminent, meaning that Atwater could exit Chicago PD this season.

While heartbreaking, an exit for Atwater makes sense because a good chunk of his storyline this season has been about contemplating his future, which began when Tasha offered him the chance to move with her to Miami. He declined her offer out of respect for Voight and his team, and because he sees the Windy City as his true home.

Atwater is a selfless character, largely because he has devoted his precious time to making sure everyone around him (his friends and family) is okay. A potential exit would mean that he is choosing himself for the first time, which would be great from a character standpoint (read more about the characters in danger of leaving Chicago PD here).

How Kevin Atwater's Potential Exit May Affect Chicago PD

NBC

Kevin Atwater's potential departure from Chicago PD may completely change the show because he has been an integral part of Voight's Intelligence Unit for years.

It would leave the team shorthanded, since Officer Adam Ruzek is already on a leave of absence to tend to his father's needs (in the real world, actor Patrick John Fuegler is on a personal leave from the series). This is on top of another potential exit after Detective Kim Burgess teased earlier this season that she may be leaving to prioritize her daughter's future.

As one of the longest-running characters on Chicago PD alongside Voight and Burgess, Atwater's departure would be devastating for diehard fans of the NBC series. Atwater's inclusion in the series has been crucial because he is considered the team's glue, providing stability and mentorship to his peers.

It is unknown how the pregnancy storyline of Atwater and Tasha will be resolved, but the most likely scenario is a move to Miami, as long-distance wouldn't work given the need to raise a child. The smile Atwater gave Tasha (and the audience) at the end of the episode seems to confirm that he wants to start fresh and regain a sense of identity by prioritizing his happiness.

Still, Atwater's potential departure may not be so sudden, considering he's still seen in the trailer for next week's Chicago PD episode, where he helps track down a missing kid with ties to newcomer officer Imani.