Charlize Theron Shares Skittish Response to Marvel Return Question

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Charlize Theron was skittish when asked about her potential return to the MCU.

The actress surprised fans worldwide when she debuted as Clea in the sequel's post-credits tag. However, the character's screentime was brief as she snatched Strange from Earth-616 to deal with an incursion he had caused.

Previously, when asked about her possible MCU return on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the most the actress offered was that she "[doesn't] know" when and where it will happen, and how she hopes it wasn't a waste of time—so Theron is clearly crossing her fingers she will be back.

Theron's Skittish Response to an Eventual Doctor Strange Return

Marvel

While speaking with journalist Josh Horowitz, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Charlize Theron revealed whether or not she knows the plan for her character of Clea in the MCU.

Sadly, Theron revealed that she doesn't, and supposedly, she "[hasn't] gotten a call" since finishing her role in the recent Doctor Strange sequel:

“I don’t. No, I haven’t gotten a call. I’ve not gotten a– Is that bad? Is that bad? Is that bad? No, I’m not lying… I haven’t gotten a call. Is that bad?”

Previously when visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! , after claiming she "doesn't know" about her MCU future, Theron then conceded that the actress "think[s] [she] know[s]" what is next:

“I think I know. I mean, unless… I’m sure they can change their mind depending on what I say on this show.”

But when it came to describing her mysterious character, the star said that "[she doesn't] quite know who she is yet, but [she] will:"

“I play Clea and um… Let’s just say I have some work to do… I don’t quite know who she is yet, but I will.”

What Does the MCU's Future Hold for Clea?

First off, there's no telling if Charlize Theron actually got a call at this point or not. Supposedly Andrew Garfield never got any offer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, nor did Lars Mikkelsen for Thrawn in Ahsoka.

It's understandable for fans to wonder when Clea might come back to the MCU. After all, there are dozens of hanging plot threads in Marvel Studios' Phase 4, and she's only one of them.

However, given the importance of the recent Doctor Strange film and Benedict Cumberbatch's leading hero, a third entry in the series is very likely to happen before the Multiverse Saga ends.

It would be hard to believe that Marvel would start throwing around words like "Incursions" (which has specific ties to the Secret Wars event) without planning on following those plot threads—to which Clea is clearly connected to.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.