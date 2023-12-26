Rumors recently swirled online that Eternals 2 is officially being produced by Marvel Studios and is titled Celestials: End of Time.

Eternals was released in 2021 and told the story of a group of immortal superheroes and how they impacted Earth's history.

The ending of the first movie teased that the Eternals team still has a major role to play in the greater MCU. Many fans are wondering exactly when the project will come out and what it will be about.

Is Celestials: End of Time in Development at Marvel Studios?

Fan-made posters for Eternals 2 were recently making their rounds on social media, particularly Facebook.

Celestials: End of Time fan poster

These posters included characters from the first Eternals movie alongside Celestials and an official title that read Celestials: End of Time.

These rumors caused many to believe that an official film with that title is currently in development and is being produced by Marvel Studios.

Despite the fact that these posters are entirely fan-made and there has been no official announcement regarding a project named Celestials: End of Time, it is important to note that Marvel Studios did file a trademark request for that exact term with the European Union of Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on July 22, 2022.

That trademark was officially registered to Marvel Studios a few months later on November 3, 2022.

It is worth noting that, even though the posters and rumors are not at all official, Eternals 2 could very well sport the Celestials: End of Time title seeing as how it was trademarked to Marvel Studios.

Will There Be an Eternals 2?

It is important to clarify that Eternals 2 is not in development at Marvel Studios and that there has not been an official announcement regarding its existence as of writing.

However, the end of the movie saw half of the team captured by a Celestial and Harry Styles' introduction into the MCU among other things, so it is clear that Marvel Studios is not finished with these characters and stories.

Marvel Studios is currently very busy fleshing out the remaining projects in Phase 5 and wrapping up the Multiverse Saga in Phase 6, so there is a chance that Eternals 2 will be on the shelf for the next few years.

It is also worth pointing out that Gilgamesh actor Don Lee's management agency listed Eternals 2 as being "planned to be produced" back in December 2022, which is another hint that it could be coming at some point in the future.

For the time being, fans will have to wait for any official updates on Eternals 2, but the first film is available to stream on Disney+.