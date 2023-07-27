New Captain Marvel 2 Trailer Sets Up Shang-Chi Cameo (Photos)

The latest trailer for The Marvels may have hinted at a cameo from the world of Shang-Chi set for the upcoming film.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to race into theaters this fall, bringing together Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, for an intergalactic adventure.

The film has been teased as a "chill-inducing" Avengers-like team-up, as this trio of heroes comes together for the very first time on the big screen.

But who is to say other familiar faces from across the MCU mythos could not also join in on The Marvels' fun?

A Potential Shang-Chi Cameo in Captain Marvel 2

A new trailer for Nia DaCosta's The Marvels has some fans theorizing about the upcoming film featuring a Shang-Chi connection.

The latest look at the movie showed off its villain the Kree warrior, Dar-Benn (played by Zawe Ashton) procuring a bangle that looks all too similar to the one worn by Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

Kamala's bangle seems to be connected to the world of Shang Chi in some way, shape, or form. Her grandmother, Aisha, was shown in Episode 3 of the Ms. Marvel series having gotten the bangle off a dead Kree body in what looked to be a Ten Rings ruin.

With Dar-Benn, sporting the same type of bangle, this could mean the criminal organization at the center of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will somehow play into The Marvels.

It is worth noting, from the looks of the trailer it seems Dar-Benn gets her bangle in space somewhere, but it could eventually lead back to the ruins in which Aisha found the Khan family bangle all those years ago and a potential appearance from the Ten Rings.

Will Shang-Chi Show Up in The Marvels?

While it remains to be seen if Shang-Chi will actually pop up in Captain Marvel 2, if he did it would not be all that surprising.

One has to remember Brie Larson's space-faring Avenger made a quick cameo at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings warning of a signal being tracked after Simu Liu's titular hero activated his super-powered rings for the first time.

Leading into The Marvels, there have been rumors of Kamala's bangle and Shang-Chi's ten rings playing a very important role in the future of the franchise, potentially being the Multiverse Saga's version of the Infinity Stones.

The world of Captain Marvel and the world of Shang-Chi are already so intertwined. Why not strengthen that connection even more with a cameo?

Maybe it is not Shang-Chi himself, but with his sister, Xu Xialing, now in charge of the Ten Rings organization, and repeated hints that she would be back in the MCU fray soon, perhaps she could make the most sense for a The Marvels appearance if the film does head back to the ruins seen in Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels comes to theaters on November 10.