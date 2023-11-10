The Marvels producer Mary Livanos put one possible fan concern to rest regarding the upcoming MCU sequel.

Captain Marvel 2 has more than a few concerns going into its opening weekend, with box office projections spelling potential disaster for the film as the MCU looks to regain its footing.

The movie is also confirmed to be a sequel to a handful of MCU projects, including its immediate predecessor, Captain Marvel, and Carol Danvers' movie that followed that, Avengers: Endgame.

Additional titles that will influence this new film include 2021's WandaVision featuring Monica Rambeau, 2022's Ms. Marvel starring Kamala Khan, and 2023's Secret Invasion centered around Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel 2 Producer on Fan Concerns

Speaking with Collider, The Marvels producer Mary Livanos addressed potential fan concerns regarding how many projects viewers must watch before the sequel to understand what's happening.

Livanos explained that this movie has "so many threads to pick up" for fans of both Marvel Comics and the MCU alike, teasing how many of those threads are addressed this time around:

“I think what’s great about this movie is if you are a huge fan of the comics, if you’re a huge fan of the MCU, if you’ve seen the incredible 'Ms. Marvel' show, if you’ve seen 'WandaVision,' if you saw the first 'Captain Marvel' movie, there is so much to follow, so many threads to pick up with this film that really pay off.”

But for those who haven't seen those other MCU adventures, Livanos described this movie as a story "about three people really meeting for the first time and coming together," with fans getting to "meet new characters" and learn about their stories:

"But at the end of the day, if you’re less familiar with the storytelling thus far, this is about three people really meeting for the first time and coming together. Just like any movie, you meet new characters and get to know them and get caught up to speed, and this movie does it with extreme dynamism, so I’m excited for people to enjoy it whether they’re huge fans or new fans."

Will Fans Enjoy Captain Marvel 2's MCU Connectivity?

With plot points connecting so prominently to so many past shows, diehard MCU fans will have their share of nods and references to the past as Captain Marvel 2 pushes Marvel Studios' narrative further.

That connection doesn't just apply to past projects either, as rumors pointed to this movie being one of the most important in the Multiverse Saga to set up 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Livanos even alluded to that rumor being true in a separate interview, revealing that certain plot points "definitely [lead] to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU" as this new saga continues to expand.

With trailers pointing to a potential reference to the X-Men in the MCU, there is no shortage of exciting story developments that could come to life from the franchise's 33rd big-screen outing.

The Marvels will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 10.