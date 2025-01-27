Captain America: Brave New World Gets Unsurprising Rating

Captain America: Brave New World is only weeks away from release and new details about the film are starting to take shape, including its official rating.

Anthony Mackie will lead the MCU film in his first solo outing as Captain America, succeeding Chris Evans who previously held the shield as Steve Rogers. The film will also serve as Harrison Ford's MCU debut as he takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross.

Captain America: Brave New World Rating Revealed

Marvel Studios

One thing every motion picture receives close to its release date is an official rating from the classifications board.

Captain America: Brave New World recently received its rating from the Classification & Ratings Administration (CARA), confirming it will be PG-13. The reason for its rating, as listed by the administration, is for "intense sequences of violence" and "strong language:"

"Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, and some strong language."

This rating is no surprise for the Captain America franchise and aligns with the previous films.

Captain America: The First Avenger's PG-13 rating was accompanied by a warning of "sci-fi violence and action," while Captain America: The Winter Soldier's PG-13 rating also included a warning for "gunplay." Captain America: Civil War was also rated PG-13 but had the added warning for extended sequences of "violence, action, and mayhem."

The main differentiator between Captain America: Brave New World and these other installments is the warning for strong language, which indicates there may be some swearing in the upcoming MCU film.

What to Expect In Captain America: Brave New World

Similar to most other MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World's rating is a signal of the action to come in the film, which has already been hinted at in the trailers.

One thing that is surprising about Captain America 4 is its runtime, which breaks a record for the Captain America films.

Still, the movie will have a lot to fit into that runtime with Captain America: Brave New World set to include many elements that should excite fans, such as the debut of Red Hulk, the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and the official introduction of adamantium into the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February, 14.