Captain America 4 Director Defends Sam Wilson From Fan Backlash

It’s no surprise that after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson’s Captain America will get his own movie. While this has been known for a long time, it wasn’t until San Diego Comic-Con that the project got its official title: New World Order.

Then, at D23, even more information about the upcoming film was released; Tim Blake Nelson is set to return as The Leader, Danny Ramirez’ Joaquin Torres is set to come back into the picture, and the story will introduce Shira Haas’ Sabra into the world. The project is stacked.

Yet, despite all the momentum for Sam’s future in the MCU, there are somehow still fans out there who can’t accept that he has become the new Captain America.

So what might the upcoming film’s director have to say to all of those who fit under that category?

Defending Sam Wilson as Captain America

Marvel

While talking to CinemaBlend on the red carpet shortly after Marvel Studios' big presentation at D23 this past weekend, Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah shared some of his thoughts regarding the naysayers who still don't accept that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is Captain America.

Onah stated that those people should "wait until you watch this movie" and how everyone should "feel invited to celebrate [Sam Wilson]:"

"First of all, wait until you watch this movie. But secondly, you know, I think for anybody that questions why somebody like Anthony Mackie or Sam Wilson should be at the center of this, it's going back to what Captain America stands for. It's so beautiful to have a character who stands for what is right and to think of a world in which everybody gets to be a part of it, it's unquestionable that that is right. That is exactly what Captain America is about. So, there really isn't anything to detract, there are only things to celebrate, and all those people should feel invited to celebrate that."

When asked if he happened to have his own shield at home, Onah joked how "[the] Shield is right here in my heart."

Chris Evans previously shared that there is "no one better [than Mackie]" to take on the mantle of Captain America and how he's "so proud of him:"

“No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice… I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

Accepting Wilson, but Missing Rogers

Sam Wilson is Captain America and will be so for the foreseeable future.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed how perfect the character is for the role, and seeing more of that will be great.

With that said, it’s still perfectly reasonable to miss Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. It’s still a big MCU mystery as to the fate of his character—and in reality, it’s only a matter of time until his return.

Previously it’s been rumored that a Nomad series is in the works. The project would have potentially seen the return of Evans, but since the rumor landed, no further information has been released.

Despite that, Captain America: New World Order will undoubtedly be an epic movie, and Sam Wilson will have a lot on his plate as his new position puts him in the crosshairs of The Leader when it releases on May 3, 2024.