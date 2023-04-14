Brie Larson Says Her Bra In Captain Marvel 2 Was 'A Whole Team Effort'

Following the first trailer for The Marvels dropping, star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) answered a question about the new footage that went viral.

The release of the new trailer has led to much controversy and conversation, not necessarily due to the MCU film's contents but more due to its claimed "wokeness," a feature considered bad by many review-bombing it.

Beyond this, another conversation about the trailer that didn't pertain to the movie's story cropped up on Twitter, leading to a response from the Carol Danvers actor herself.

Brie Larson Answers Viral Fan Question

Marvel Studios

In response to a curious Twitter user asking about what bra Brie Larson was wearing with a cropped tank top in the trailer for The Marvels, the actress explained the process of finding it was "a whole team effort."

The user who posed the question, @mtvsjackass, tweeted Tuesday that she wanted to know as she "struggled with this all [her] life:"

"need to know what bra she's wearing that looks good with that type of shirt. i’ve struggled with this all my life"

The thread quickly blew up with various responses from those who have either found solutions or wanted to know the answer.

Eventually, Larson herself answered the elusive question, saying she wore a "Chantelle US t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in)" and that people "need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier."

She cited the costuming as "a whole team effort:"

"It was a whole team effort: Chantelle US t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen!"

Ensuring that Carol Danvers' costuming on-screen is just right has been a priority from day one. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that in an early meeting with Larson, the two agreed that they would be forgoing the overly-sexualized suits that Danvers initially wore in the comics:

"If you look at the comics, the further you go back, the less clothes Carol Danvers seems to be wearing... Oftentimes it’s a one-piece bathing suit basically, with outrageous comic proportions. … Brie pointed it out on the wall, and we went, ‘Yeah … just so you know, that’s not what we’re doing.’ She goes, ‘OK. I didn’t think so, but I’m glad you said that.’"

Much consideration was even put into Larson's casual looks in the first Captain Marvel too. Costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays explained to British Vogue how they arrived at Danvers' grunge, '90s look, noting how adorning Danvers adorned in a Nine Inch Nails t-shirt reflected the character's personality:

“It had to be period, but it had to be attractive to the audience today. She’s a pilot and a tomboy, so what would a young woman like that wear? And she’s a big rock‘n’roll girl. So, a combination of rock‘n’roll and grunge was obviously the way to go.”

Carol's Other Upgraded Costumes for Captain Marvel 2

Marvel

The fact that so much attention was paid to even the smallest costuming pieces, like a bra, in production for The Marvels bodes well for fans excited about Carol's upcoming suit upgrades in the film.

As seen in the post-credit scene of Ms. Marvel, Carol's standard Captain Marvel suit will be slightly different than it was in her past appearances.

Beyond that, the trailer revealed an entirely new suit as well, meaning at least two costume upgrades for the character will likely happen by the end of the film.

Ultimately, it is clear that much attention was paid to the smallest details in the costuming for The Marvels, be it with a cropped tank top and bra or with a super-suit designed for a powerful hero.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.